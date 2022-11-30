ET has learned that Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are an item following photos of the pair displaying PDA on numerous occasions, which were published by The Daily Mail on Wednesday. While the news of their relationship has come as a surprise to many, a source tells ET that it has been "going on in secret for quite some time."

As for how long the relationship has been going on, the source said that is "truly unknown," adding that the anchors "did their best to keep things professional and private." And whenever they worked on set, "everything was fun, sometimes flirty, but always professional."

The two have been married to their respective spouses since 2010 -- Holmes, 45, to attorney Marilee Fiebig, and Robach, 49, to actor Andrew Shue -- but sources tell ET that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public. Robach stopped wearing her wedding ring in photos she posted to her since-deleted Instagram account in October.

In light of their on-air relationship turning romantic, ET is taking a look at their on-air chemistry and breaking down all there is to know about their previous marriages before the GMA3 hosts found their way to each other.

Running Buddies

Instagram/Amy Robach

Instagram/Amy Robach

The co-hosts, who have been at the helm of GMA's lunchtime hour since 2020, became running buddies, and even competed in the New York City half-marathon together. They often ran alongside Robach's husband, as evidenced in a series of since-deleted photos on Robach's Instagram.

"Amy and T.J. had always had a warm, supportive friendship and they bonded over their love of running," one of the sources told ET. "There have been whispers at ABC about a possible relationship between them for the last several months."

Traveling Together

Instagram/Amy Robach

Instagram/Amy Robach

Instagram/Amy Robach

The pair went on several special, remote assignments together, including to London where they covered Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee over the summer and her funeral just a few months later in September. They also attended the Daytime Emmys and the Special Olympics in Florida earlier this year.

Another source told ET that they had been "very close friends for years," but have "recently grown even closer due" to co-hosting the third hour of GMA and assignments that had them traveling the world together.

On-Air Chemistry

Instagram/Amy Robach

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Robach and Holmes have never shied away from promoting their on-air bond, with Robach often posting pics of the pair matching on-set, of their special event coverage, and more.

"The two have a special bond that has been evident to staff for years," the source added, "so it’s not surprising a relationship has formed, but it is shocking that it has come to light in this way."

Holmes, who was previously at BET and then CNN, joined ABC News in 2014, filling in at Good Morning America when needed until he scored his regular gig as co-host of GMA3 in September 2020. Robach, meanwhile, has been at the network since 2012 and has served as the co-anchor of 20/20 since 2018. She has been co-hosting GMA's third hour since March 2020.

Robach and Shue

Instagram/Amy Robach

Instagram/Amy Robach

Robach was candid about her relationship with Shue, posting photos with the actor and even penning a book together in October 2021 about blending their families.

The couple took inspiration for the book about a blended family from their real lives, having five children between them when they got married.

Robach was previously married to Tim McIntosh from 1996 to 2008 and shares daughters Ava and Analise with her former spouse. Shue, meanwhile, is a dad to sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt from his previous marriage to Jennifer Hageney.

The last photos Robach shared alongside Shue came in June. She also posted shots of her and the actor in March, including snaps of her running crew, which included both Shue and Holmes, and another from a fundraising gala.

Robach stopped wearing her wedding ring in photos she posted to her Instagram in October. ET also confirmed that Robach sold the apartment she and Shue shared together in NYC earlier this month. They bought it in 2018.

Holmes and Fiebig

Cindy Ord/BET/Getty Images for BET

Holmes married Fiebig in 2010, with the pair welcoming a daughter named Sabine in January 2013. Two years ago, the TV personality marked his 10-year wedding anniversary with Fiebig in a social media post dedicated to the attorney.

Commenting on her "built-in black woman superpower" Holmes said Fiebig showed him nothing but grace and patience over the course of their marriage, despite him giving her "plenty of reasons" to walk out the door.

And he posted this two years ago on his wedding anniversary: pic.twitter.com/dnVyQ97ORd — Jay🇭🇳🇸🇻 (@flacita__48) November 30, 2022

Back in 2012, Holmes, who was a correspondent for BET at the time, opened up about his successful marriage with Fiebeg. Saying there are no secrets to a happy union, Holmes simply advised other married couples to "do the right thing, treat each other well and respect each other."

He was previously married to Amy Ferson, with whom he shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden. The couple would go on to divorce in 2007.

ET has reached out to Good Morning America for comment regarding Robach and Holmes' relationship.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes' Romance Has Been Going On in Secret: Source

'GMA' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance Revealed

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Named Co-Anchors of GMA's Third Hour

Keke Palmer Explains Why She 'Expected' Her 'GMA' Talk Show to Be Canceled This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery