Amy Robach's Estranged Husband Andrew Shue Takes Down Photos of Her After T.J. Holmes PDA Pics Surface
Andrew Shue has wiped Amy Robach from his Instagram. After news of Robach's romance with T.J. Holmes broke on Wednesday, the Good Morning America anchor's husband took down photos of her from his Instagram page.
Prior to the scandal, Shue's page was home to 22 posts, including a pic of him and Robach with Michael Strahan, and a post promoting his and Robach's 2021 book, Better Together!
Afterward, though, Shue removed posts featuring or having to do with his wife, leaving him with only eight contributions to his Instagram page.
Shue and Robach tied the knot in 2010. In October, the GMA anchor stopped wearing her wedding ring in Instagram pics. The next month, Shue and Robach sold the New York City pad they purchased in 2018, ET previously confirmed.
While news of Robach and Holmes' relationship broke when The Daily Mail published PDA pics of the pair earlier this week, sources told ET that Robach and Shue, as well as Holmes and his wife, Marilee Fiebig, had split before the new relationship became public knowledge.
A source told ET that Robach and Holmes' romance has been "going on in secret for quite some time, but how long is truly unknown." The source noted that the anchors "did their best to keep things professional and private," and added that, whenever they worked on set, "everything was fun, sometimes flirty, but always professional."
"The two have a special bond that has been evident to staff for years, so it’s not surprising a relationship has formed," a second source told ET, "but it is shocking that it has come to light in this way."
While Holmes anchored his regular hour of GMA solo on Wednesday, Robach returned to his side for Thursday's show. The pair did not mention the PDA pics or their personal lives during the episode; they briefly joked about being ready for the weekend before moving on to the news of the day.
