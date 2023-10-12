T.J. Holmes is officially moving on. ET has learned that the former Good Morning America host has settled his divorce with his estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, nearly one year after his romance with Amy Robach was revealed.

Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig in New York City in late December 2022 after 12 years of marriage. A source previously told ET that Holmes and Fiebig had separated earlier that summer.

The former couple shares a 10-year-old daughter, Sabine.

Holmes was also previously married to Amy Ferson, with whom he shares a daughter, Brianna, and a son, Jaiden. They would go on to divorce in 2007.

Back in January, Fiebig's lawyer, Stephanie Lehman, released a statement to ET on behalf of the attorney, who married Holmes in 2010.

"During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter," Lehman said in the statement. "To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

Fiebig's lawyer also called out Holmes for his behavior since the news of his romance with Robach was made public.

"Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter," Lehman added. "Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

At the time, shortly after his divorce filing, Holmes was spotted locking lips with Robach on a getaway to Miami, Florida. "Amy and T.J. are going strong and are committed to exploring their relationship and seeing where it takes them in the future," a source told ET. "They haven't been shy with their public affection in the past couple weeks, and seem unfazed by their relationship coming light."

More recently, Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, posted matching black-and-white photos to their Instagram accounts in August featuring a close-up of two pairs of matching running shoes. They captioned the photo: “#nycmarathon2023 🏃🏾‍♂️🏃‍♀️”

The posts were the couple's first since they quietly left the social media platform in the wake of their relationship becoming public knowledge. The image is particularly significant for the pair since their mutual love of running is what bonded them together after they began leading GMA's lunchtime hour in 2020.

For her part, Robach finalized her divorce from Andrew Shue in March.

Robach and Holmes were revealed to be dating in November 2022, after pictures of them showing PDA surfaced. At the time, the pair were co-anchors for GMA, and they were each married, but separated from their respective spouses.

In January, Holmes, Robach and ABC made the decision to part ways after months of speculation surrounding their fate at the network. Still, the two have continued to put their romance on display, during vacations and even running through New York City.

"Amy and T.J. sacrificed everything for one another, and are determined to see their relationship through. And so far, they are happy, lying low, and going about life with one another until the dust settles," a source told ET in May.

The source added, "Amy and T.J.’s overall relationship continues to go strong as the two set their sights on their future both professionally and romantically. The two want to continue in TV, and hope to work together, but are open to all possibilities. When that will happen remains to be seen, as the terms of their previous contracts have been sealed."

