It's been nearly a year since Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' romance made headlines in November 2022, and the former Good Morning America co-anchors are making their return to social media in a significant way.

On Monday, Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, posted matching black-and-white photos to their Instagram accounts featuring a close-up of two pairs of matching running shoes. They captioned the photo: “#nycmarathon2023 🏃🏾‍♂️🏃‍♀️”

The posts are the couple's first since they quietly left the social media platform in the wake of their relationship becoming public knowledge. The image is particularly significant for the pair since their mutual love of running is what bonded them together after they began leading GMA's lunchtime hour in 2020.

The photo hints that Robach and Holmes are training to run the upcoming race, which they also ran together last year. True to form, the duo were seen running the Brooklyn Half Marathon together in May. They were all smiles as they completed the race, throwing up peace signs for the camera.

Last November, the co-anchors became the topic of conversation when The Daily Mail published PDA pics of the pair, bringing their relationship to light. At the time, both broadcast journalists were still married the spouses they wed just a month apart in early 2010.

Sources told ET that their relationship began over the summer, around the same time that they separated from their respective spouses, Robach from actor Andrew Shue and Holmes from attorney Marilee Fibeig. Robach is still legally married to the 56-year-old actor, though they are believed to have been separated since the summer of 2022. Holmes and 45-year-old Fiebig filed for divorce in December 2022, just weeks after news of his and Robach's relationship went public.

"Their relationship has been going on in secret for quite some time, but how long is truly unknown, as they did their best to keep things professional and private," a source told ET. "Whenever they worked on set everything was fun, sometimes flirty, but always professional.”

Just over a week after the GMA3 co-anchors' romance was revealed, multiple sources told ET that ABC would be conducting a review to see if the pair violated any company policies, specifically the company's morality clause. The investigation also looked into whether Holmes' alleged relationships with other ABC employees violated policies about relationships between bosses and subordinates.

Amid the investigation, Robach and Holmes were kept off air. Kimberly Godwin, president of ABC News, addressed the situation during a morning editorial meeting, a source told ET.

"I want to say that while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what is best for ABC News," she said. "For now, I'm going to take Amy and T.J. off the air while we figure this out."

Following a mediation session with the network in January, sources told ET that Robach and Holmes were officially out at GMA3.

Three sources told ET that while exit agreements have not been signed on the dotted line, Holmes would not return to ABC, but Robach's future at the network was still unclear. One source said it's unlikely Robach would stay at ABC, while another noted that her exit agreement was still being sorted out.

"No one wanted it to come to this, but derogatory information just kept coming up. Once the investigation went several weeks, most people knew that this would be the outcome," one source said. "T.J. will get a payout. Ties are severed. T.J.'s issues got all the headlines but Amy is no angel."

A spokesperson for ABC News confirmed the news, telling ET in a statement, "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

On May 11, ABC News announced that Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan will co-host Good Morning America's third hour. The network additionally revealed that the pair will be joined by Dr. Jennifer Ashton, who is ABC News' chief health and medical correspondent.

A source told ET that "it's also no surprise that the two co-anchors would bring much-needed diversity to an hour that was already lacking."

As for Robach and Holmes, another source told ET, "Their relationship appears strong and they continue to support one another via a united front. Expect to see them back working in some capacity, but when that will happen remains to be seen."

More recently, a source told ET that the former Good Morning America co-anchors are "determined" to continue their relationship despite their rocky outing.

"Amy and T.J. sacrificed everything for one another, and are determined to see their relationship through. And so far, they are happy, lying low, and going about life with one another until the dust settles," the source said.

The source added, "Amy and T.J.’s overall relationship continues to go strong as the two set their sights on their future both professionally and romantically. The two want to continue in TV, and hope to work together, but are open to all possibilities. When that will happen remains to be seen, as the terms of their previous contracts have been sealed."

