Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are Determined to See Their Relationship Through, Source Says
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Kiss During Valentine’s Day Getaway O…
Ariana Madix Addresses Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Split Afte…
Priscilla Presley’s Request to Be Buried Next to Elvis Denied
Priscilla Presley Appears at Twin Granddaughters' Graduation But…
Taylor Swift and The 1975's Matty Healy 'Like Each Other' (Sourc…
Robert De Niro Welcomes 7th Child at 79 Years Old
Michelle Rodriguez Shares What ‘Fast X’ End Credits Scene Means …
'Sister Wives' Christine Brown Engaged to David Woolley After 4 …
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Cast Reacts to Debbie Calling Jeymi a …
Kim Kardashian Shares Heartfelt Video Tributes From Her Kids on …
Khloé Kardashian's Son's Name Seemingly Revealed by Her Best Fr…
Def Leppard Reveals Pre-Show Ritual and More Secrets From Life o…
Chrishell Stause Breaks Down 'Selling Sunset' Drama With Nicole …
Chrishell Stause on ‘Secret’ Wedding and Why ‘Selling Sunset’ Se…
'American Idol': Iam Tongi Reacts After Winning Season 21! (Excl…
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough Come to an Agreement on Lisa …
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Series Finale: Cast Shares the Mementos They…
Nick Cannon Spills Secret to Spending Time With 12 Kids and His …
Lisa Vanderpump on ‘Intense’ ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion and Futu…
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are running on love!
A source tells ET that the former Good Morning America co-anchors plan to continue their relationship.
"Amy and T.J. sacrificed everything for one another, and are determined to see their relationship through. And so far, they are happy, lying low, and going about life with one another until the dust settles," the source says.
The source adds, "Amy and T.J.’s overall relationship continues to go strong as the two set their sights on their future both professionally and romantically. The two want to continue in TV, and hope to work together, but are open to all possibilities. When that will happen remains to be seen, as the terms of their previous contracts have been sealed."
Robach, 50, and Holmes, 45, were revealed to be dating in November 2022, after pictures of them showing PDA surfaced. At the time, the pair were co-anchors for GMA, and they were each married, but separated from their respective spouses Andrew Shue and Marilee Fibeig.
In January, Holmes, Robach and ABC made the decision to part ways after months of speculation surrounding their fate at the network. Still, the two have continued to put their romance on display, during vacations and even running through New York City.
Over the weekend, the pair ran alongside each other during the Brooklyn Half Marathon. The event came two months after they ran the United Airlines New York City Half Marathon.
A source recently told ET that the couple loves running for their health and wellness.
"Amy and T.J. have always had a shared interest in health and fitness, and running in particular, has always been at the forefront of their workout regimens. For Amy, running allows her to clear her head and keep herself in shape," the source said. "The two love running marathons together not just for the physical aspect, but for the sport of it all. It’s a challenge for them, and they love a good competition."
RELATED CONTENT:
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Run Brooklyn Half Marathon Together
A Timeline of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance and 'GMA3' Exit
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Hold Hands in NYC as Romance Goes Strong