T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach can cross another race off their list! On Sunday, the former GMA3 hosts ran the United Airlines NYC Half Marathon side by side. Keeping their focus on the 13.1 mile race, the pair dressed in warm athletic wear as they braved the NYC chill.
The race marks the pair's second public outing since they parted ways with ABC in January -- following the news of their romance.
Holmes wore an all-black wind breaker and shorts, that he layered over a pair of compression leggings. The former anchor wore a hat, gloves and stood out in lime green running shoes.
Robach wore a white sports jacket, which she paired with blue leggings, a T-shirt and orange running shoes. Keeping the sun out of her eyes and a low-profile, the former anchor wore sunglasses and a pair of black gloves.
Holmes, 45, and Robach, 50, joined thousands of other participants for the race as they ran 13.1 miles. The marathon spanned over the Brooklyn Bridge and through the FDR Drive, crossed through Times Square and finished in Central Park.
Robach and Holmes' race comes three months after they ran the New York City Marathon alongside each other. At the time, the pair shared photos running side by side and celebrating the end of the race.
A source told ET that Robach and Holmes have always been into fitness -- and encouraging each other to reach goals with running.
"Both Amy and TJ have always been fitness enthusiasts, taking fitness very seriously, working out daily, eating right, and maintaining an active, healthy lifestyle," the source told ET. "Amy has been an avid long-distance runner the majority of her life, she's on KETO, and has always used the open road to clear her mind, focus her energy, and channel it into bettering herself."
The source added, "And while TJ has always been very active/into sports, Amy inspired his newfound love of long-distance running, and it's been a shared passion ever since. Expect to see the two on the open road, running together, in future races."
