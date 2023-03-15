GMA3 has T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's replacements in mind. A source tells ET that ABC has been considering Gio Benitez and DeMarco Morgan as anchors for the third hour.

The two men have each hosted the show following news of Robach and Holmes' romantic entanglement, which resulted in ABC, Holmes and Robach deciding to part ways in January.

A source shares that ABC has been testing out different pairings to see who has the best chemistry onscreen, adding that Benitez is one of the frontrunners.



"Gio has been with ABC for almost 10 years, is familiar with the brand, and is a familiar face on the regular morning show," the source says. "Fans not only know him, but feel a comfortability with him on-air, effectively making his choosing an easy choice should they go in that direction."

The source adds that Morgan has also been an early frontrunner. As of late, the anchor has been in Los Angeles, working as an ABC correspondent. Morgan is a regular freelance correspondent, filling in on all ABC news platforms. However, he made his return to the GMA3 anchor desk on Wednesday.

"DeMarco dropped everything at the onset once the news broke about Amy and T.J. to head to New York City and take on anchoring duties, and that does not go unnoticed," the source says. "He's been doing a great job and seems to be universally well-liked. So, it would seem he's a serious contender for anchor."

The source adds that the network "does not seem in that big of a rush to fill the vacancies left by Robach and Holmes. However, it wouldn't be surprising if new talent is named in the upcoming months."

Meanwhile, Robach and Holmes -- who have been keeping their PDA-filled romance alive -- are both looking for new jobs. Earlier this month, a source told ET that the pair is taking meetings and intend on getting back to work.

"Amy and T.J.'s chemistry both on and off screen is undeniable. It's been that way for years, so it's no surprise that the two would want to continue their careers together onscreen in some capacity," the source said. "And while there’s always hope for a joint venture of sorts -- like being on a show together -- the two could work separate of each other, or at different networks entirely. Needless to say, they are intent on working again."

