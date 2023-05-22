Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Run Brooklyn Half Marathon Together

The couple that races together, stays together! Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are continuing to share their love of running amid their ongoing romance.

The couple and former Good Morning America co-anchors were spotted running the Brooklyn Half Marathon together over the weekend. The journalists were all smiles as they completed the race, throwing up peace signs for the camera.

Robach rocked a peach-colored tank top and black camo leggings while Holmes matched her with his own black camo leggings. The two also coordinated with Holmes in pink Nike sneakers and Robach in black Nike sneakers with hot pink trim.

Catfish star Nev Schulman was also spotted running in the race over the weekend.

New York Road Runners

New York Road Runners

New York Road Runners

A source tells ET, “Amy and TJ have always had a shared interest in health and fitness, and running in particular, has always been at the forefront of their workout regimens. For Amy, running allows her to clear her head and keep herself in shape.”

The source adds, “The two love running marathons together not just for the physical aspect, but for the sport of it all. It’s a challenge for them, and they love a good competition.”

News of Robach and Holmes' romance broke in November 2022, though sources previously told ET that their relationship began over the summer, around the same time that they separated from their respective spouses, Robach from actor Andrew Shue and Holmes from attorney Marilee Fibeig.

In January, Holmes and Robach exited their roles at GMA3and received compensation packages. They have continued their romance and their love of running ever since. In March, they ran the NYC Half Marathon together. That same month a source opened up to ET about how Robach inspired Holmes' fitness journey.

"Amy has been an avid long-distance runner the majority of her life, she's on KETO, and has always used the open road to clear her mind, focus her energy, and channel it into bettering herself," the source said at the time.

"And while T.J. has always been very active/into sports, Amy inspired his newfound love of long-distance running, and it's been a shared passion ever since. Expect to see the two on the open road, running together, in future races," the source added.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Kiss During Valentine’s Day Getaway One Month After 'GMA' Exit This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

A Timeline of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance and 'GMA3' Exit

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Hold Hands in NYC as Romance Goes Strong

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Run NYC Half Marathon

Related Gallery