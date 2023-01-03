T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Kiss During Their Miami Vacation Amid 'GMA3' Hiatus: PIC
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spotted Traveling Together During Hol…
'Yellowstone': Josh Lucas on Playing Young Kevin Costner and Sea…
'Mayor of Kingstown' Finale Sneak Peek: Jeremy Renner Gets Into …
Royal Expert Says Prince William Feels 'Betrayed' by Harry, 'Rec…
'Sister Wives': Christine Addresses Dating and Reveals Shocking …
Watch 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Passionate Poem Read…
What ‘Sister Wives’ Star Gwendlyn Brown Thinks of Her Dad Kody’s…
Suicide Note Found at Scene of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren on How Their Own Marriages Helped…
Robin Roberts Shares Emotional Update About Partner's Breast Can…
Barbara Walters, Legendary Broadcaster, Dead at 93
'Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly on 'Hope' for Beth to Be Happy in Se…
Josh Duggar Sentenced to Nearly 13 Years in Prison for Child Por…
'Ghosts' Sneak Peek: Sam Is Possessed by Thorfinn (Exclusive)
Jonathan Bennett Praises Hallmark for Committing to Telling Incl…
Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Child, His Second With Alyssa Scott
Andy Cohen Reveals His ‘Only Regret’ From New Year's Eve Special
Tom Brady Explains Why He's Spending Christmas Away From His Kids
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are together in Miami, where they puckered up for the world to see.
The embattled Good Morning America were spotted down in the 305 on Wednesday packing on some heavy PDA. In the photo, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, were seen taking a stroll on a pier where they enjoyed the view and kissed in the open.
Robach donned a black halter top and leopard-print skirt, while Holmes opted for a plain white T-shirt and khaki pants.
Page Six reported that the couple went to a restaurant for some cocktails and a bite to eat. They couldn't keep their hands off each other while seated at a patio table, where they exchanged more kisses. Holmes also planted a peck on her shoulders while Robach rested her head on his shoulders.
A source tells ET, "Amy and T.J. are going strong and are committed to exploring their relationship and seeing where it takes them in the future. They haven't been shy with their public affection in the past couple weeks, and seem unfazed by their relationship coming light."
The recent photos were taken on the same day it was revealed that Holmes filed a petition to divorce Marilee Fiebig after 12 years of marriage. The filing came after a source previously told ET that Holmes and Fiebig, who's an attorney, separated this summer.
Holmes married Fiebig in 2010, with the pair welcoming a daughter, Sabine, in January 2013. Two years ago, the TV personality marked his 10-year wedding anniversary with Fiebig in a social media post dedicated to the attorney.
Meanwhile on Friday, Robach reactivated her Instagram account, which still featured a photo of her estranged husband, Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue, on her feed, which she posted on July 30. For his part, Shue scrubbed all of Robach's photos from his account soon after Robach and Holmes' relationship came to light.
Robach and Holmes have been off the air as ABC conducts a review to see if the pair violated any company policies.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amy Robach Returns to Instagram After T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce
T.J. Holmes Files to Divorce Marilee Fiebig Amid Amy Robach Romance
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spotted Traveling Together Over Holidays
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes: Past Marriages and On-Air Chemistry
Related Gallery