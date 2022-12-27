T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach spent time traveling together over the holidays following the revelation of their secret romance.

The Good Morning America anchors -- who have been taken off the air in the wake of their romance surfacing -- were photographed together at the Atlanta airport on Monday, just after the holiday weekend.

The pair was dressed casually to travel, with Holmes in a long-sleeved white shirt and jeans and Robach in a black athleisure set and a maroon top.

Backgrid

Holmes and Robach -- who separated from their respective spouses over the summer, shortly before news of their clandestine relationship first broke -- are facing an internal review of their working relationship.

In a letter to ABC News staff from the outlet's president, Kimberly Godwin, earlier this month, it was revealed that the anchors will remain off-air while ABC News completes its investigation.

A source also told ET, "Both T.J. and Amy are trying to keep a low profile and let the dust settle."

"It’s still unclear as to what, if any, disciplinary action might be taken, but for now, both are laying low, and trying to move on with life," the source added.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes: Past Marriages and On-Air Chemistry

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spotted Arm in Arm After Romance Revealed

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Will Remain Off-Air Amid Internal Review

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spotted Together For the First Time Since Romance News Broke This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery