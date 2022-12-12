Don't expect to see Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on-air anytime soon.

In a letter to ABC News staff from the outlet's president, Kimberly Godwin, on Monday, it was revealed that the Good Morning America anchors will remain off-air while ABC news completes an internal review of their working relationship turned romantic.

"As we start this new week together, I want to take a moment to address the on-going matter involving GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," the letter began.

As for who will be filling in for the GMA3 co-hosts, Godwin informed staff that there will be a "rotation of anchors" who will man Good Morning America's third hour while the review is completed.

"Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being," the letter continued. "It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."

According to a source, Godwin previously addressed the situation during a recent editorial meeting.

"I'm going to talk about something that has become an internal and external distraction. The relationship between two of our colleagues," Godwin said at the time, according to ET's source. "I want to say that while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what is the best for ABC News."

ET's source noted that "there's a hope that the dust will settle" on the controversy, "but whether that happens before the holidays is unclear."

When it comes to how ABC News staff are dealing with the drama, sources have told ET there's been "mixed reactions" among the network's staff.

Per the sources, while some feel it's not a big deal, others think it completely taints the brand. That being said, everyone has been told to stay the course, avoid the distraction, and keep working with business as usual, the sources shared.

As for Page Six's report that David Muir, Robach's 20/20 co-anchor, "wants no part" in the drama and is "not having it," an ABC spokesperson tells ET, "David is focused on his work, not any of this."

Meanwhile, Robach and Holmes, who are still "definitely together," a source previously told ET, are each handling the situation in their own way.

RELATED CONTENT:

How ABC Staffers Feel About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Are 'Together' But 'Laying Low'

Gayle King Talks 'Messy' Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Romance Scandal

Gayle King Weighs In on ‘Messy’ Romance Scandal Between ‘GMA’ Co-Hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery