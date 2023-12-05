There's been a new update in the Amy Robach-T.J. Holmes relationship!

ET confirms their respective exes, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, have made a love connection. According to a source, Fiebig and Shue have been dating for about six months.

"Initially they had no interest in each other but bonded over the trauma from their respective break ups," the source says.

Page Six was the first to report the news.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

ET has reached out to Shue and Fiebig for comment.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Robach and Shue finalized their divorce in March, while Holmes settled his divorce from Fiebig in October.

News of the suspected relationship comes on the same day that Robach and Holmes released the first episode of their iHeartRadio podcast, Amy & T.J.

During the first episode, the pair -- who exited GMA3 last year -- detailed their story of their scandalous romance that broke in 2022.

"Nov. 30, 2022 was the day that we were, and this is very important, we were outed," Holmes explained on the podcast.

"We were not caught," Robach echoed.

"To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers, being outed as cheating on our spouses, and it wasn't the case," Holmes said.

Getty

Both Holmes and Robach doubled down on the fact that they were not cheating on their spouses, and that each of them were in the process of getting a divorce. Robach explained that Shue had moved out of their shared home "months before" the news of their relationship broke. Holmes said that he was photographed at the apartment he resided in by himself, after him and Fiebig separated.

The pair also shared that they had a plan to discuss their private relationship with executives, but weren't able to prior to their relationship becoming public.

"We had a plan," Robach shared. "Once we became a couple and we were in a relationship, and I want to point out that happened after we left our marriages, we had a plan to get our divorces finalized, to get them agreed upon and signed and filed, and we thought the timeline was going to be around the end of the year."

She continued, "So we thought in January, we're gonna go and walk in and explain to management that we are a couple and how should we figure this out."

Things did not play out as planned, and in December 2022, they were relieved of their positions at ABC.

In the end, both Holmes and Robach admitted that they could have handled things differently, amid the impact it had on their careers and their respective children.

"We were trying to make the best call we could but we shouldn't have allowed, I can say that in hindsight, for folks to find out about our relationship before they found out about our divorces," Holmes said. "If people would have heard earlier that, 'They're out of their relationship, now they're dating,' maybe an eyebrow would have been raised or something, but it wouldn't have become what it became."

He added that they "failed at being good crisis managers" and at "understanding some level of celebrity that neither one of us thought we had."

Robach and Holmes' relationship has been going strong. Ahead of debuting their podcast, the pair made their "true love" Instagram official last month. Kicking off the holiday season, the pair made their red carpet debut at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.

RELATED CONTENT: