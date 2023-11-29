Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have some things to share!

One year after the former Good Morning America co-anchors' secret office romance went public, the pair not only confirmed their love, but announced a new podcast.

And according to a source, they are "ready to tell their own story, on their own terms."

"The hope is for them to be able to finally clear the air, and reveal once and for all their side of the story so that they can continue to look towards new beginnings, leaving the past in the past, and looking towards the future," a source tells ET.

Earlier this month, Holmes and Robach took to their respective Instagram accounts to make their love "IG official" and announce the new project.

"How's this for instagram official? #silentnomore 🎤 Amy & T.J. December 5th. Listen on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard. @amyandtjpodcast," the announcement read.

Next to the caption was a picture of the pair smiling while Holmes has his arm wrapped around Robach. According to a press release for Amy & T.J., the show will "explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Nothing is off limits."

On Monday, the pair teased more about their upcoming project.

"Why yes, we 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 be serving tea…One week from today, 'Amy & T. J.' Listen on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard. December 5th @amyandtjpodcast," the caption next to the pic of the pair smiling in front of their podcast equipment read.

Robach and Holmes were revealed to be dating in November 2022, after pictures of them showing PDA surfaced. At the time, the pair were co-anchors for Good Morning America, and they were each married, but separated from their respective spouses. A source previously told ET that their relationship began over the summer, around the same time of their separations. In January, Holmes and Robach exited their roles at GMA3 and received compensation packages.

Since exiting the ABC program, their love has been going strong as they were spotted earlier this year on vacations. Last month, Holmes settled his divorce from Marilee Fiebig. Shortly thereafter, Robach, who finalized her divorce from Andrew Shue in March, praised Holmes for making her breakfast amid her New York City Marathon training. The pair was also recently spotted on a motorcycle ride in New York City.

Earlier this month, the pair ran side by side as they completed the New York City Marathon, which Holmes commemorated with a new tattoo.

