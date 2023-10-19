Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Take Motorcycle Ride Together in NYC

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are on a wild ride. The former Good Morning America anchors were spotted taking a motorcycle ride together in New York City on Tuesday.

Robach and Holmes were dressed in similar motorcycle jackets, cuffed jeans, and leather boots as they took a spin on his bike. Holmes donned a red helmet for the outing, while Robach opted for a purple one.

TheImageDirect

The couple's latest adventure came the same month that Holmes settled his divorce from Marilee Fibeig. Shortly thereafter, Robach, who finalized her divorce from Andrew Shue in March, praised Holmes for making her breakfast amid her New York City Marathon training. Holmes is likewise training for the race after he and Robach ran the Brooklyn Half Marathon in May.

Robach and Holmes first made headlines last November after their romance was uncovered, with a source previously telling ET that their relationship began over the summer, around the same time that they separated from their respective spouses.

In January, Holmes and Robach exited their roles at GMA3 and received compensation packages. Then, in May, ABC News announced Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan as the new hosts of Good Morning America's third hour.

"Amy and T.J. sacrificed everything for one another, and are determined to see their relationship through. And so far, they are happy, lying low, and going about life with one another until the dust settles," a source told ET in May. "Amy and T.J.'s overall relationship continues to go strong as the two set their sights on their future both professionally and romantically. The two want to continue in TV, and hope to work together, but are open to all possibilities. When that will happen remains to be seen, as the terms of their previous contracts have been sealed."

RELATED CONTENT: