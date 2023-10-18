Amy Robach has a big smile on her face amid her training for the upcoming New York City Marathon. Yes, it's because of her personal chef, T.J. Holmes.

The former Good Morning America co-anchor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her view while training for the upcoming marathon. Robach's post shows her soaking up the picturesque view of the New York City skyline while running alongside the Hudson River. In the caption, the 50-year-old shared, "Let the tapering begin... and a big thank you for the post run eggs and chorizo @officialtjholmes 😋."

The second photo in her post shows the breakfast Holmes whipped up for her. Robach, who turned off the comments in the post, isn't the only one prepping for the big race, slated for Nov. 5. Holmes is also in training mode.

The 46-year-old posted a carousel of photos, including one that shows a silhouette of the couple out on a run. He also posted screenshots of their achievements thus far. One photo shows a 20-mile run with splits of 8 minutes, 58 seconds per mile and finishing the run just a hair under three hours at 2 hours, 59 minutes.

For those curious, Holmes also included a screenshot of his playlist, which includes tracks from Prince, John Legend, Jamie Callum and more.

Training together is nothing new for the couple. Back in May, Robach and Holmes took part in the Brooklyn Half Marathon. They were all smiles as they completed the race, throwing up peace signs for the camera. It seems they also coordinated their race-day look, with Robach rocking a peach-colored tank top and black camo leggings while Holmes matched her with his own black camo leggings. He donned pink Nike sneakers and Robach in black Nike sneakers with hot pink trim.

Robach and Holmes first made headlines last November after their romance was uncovered, with a source previously telling ET that their relationship began over the summer, around the same time that they separated from their respective spouses -- Robach from actor Andrew Shue and Holmes from attorney Marilee Fibeig.

In January, Holmes and Robach exited their roles at GMA3 and received compensation packages. They have continued their romance and their love of running ever since. In March, a source opened up to ET about how Robach inspired Holmes' fitness journey.

"Amy has been an avid long-distance runner the majority of her life, she's on KETO, and has always used the open road to clear her mind, focus her energy, and channel it into bettering herself," the source said at the time.

The source added, "And while T.J. has always been very active/into sports, Amy inspired his newfound love of long-distance running, and it's been a shared passion ever since. Expect to see the two on the open road, running together, in future races."

