Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are taking their relationship to the next level. The former GMA3 co-anchors have announced that they are launching a new podcast together, titled simply Amy & T.J.

"How's this for Instagram official? #silentnomore 🎤" Holmes and Robach captioned a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, revealing the news. In the promo image for their show, the couple are all smiles as they stand together, Holmes' arm wrapped around Robach from behind while she reaches up and touches his shoulder.

The show is set to debut on Dec. 5 on the iHeartPodcast Network. Robach and Holmes will serve not only as co-hosts, but also as executive producers of the project in addition to collaborating on a full slate of forthcoming programming for the network.

According to a press release for Amy & T.J., the pair will "explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Nothing is off limits."

Wes and Alex for iHeartMedia

The news comes days after Holmes and Robach went "Instagram official" by sharing pics together for the first time since their romance made headlines last year.

"T.J. posting a picture with Amy just solidifies the two are going strong and ready to make their relationship public," a source told ET of the relationship milestone. "The two have gone through a lot together and continue to be a united front as they sort their lives out and work towards building a future."

Last month, Holmes settled his divorce from Marilee Fiebig. Shortly thereafter, Robach, who finalized her divorce from Andrew Shue in March, praised Holmes for making her breakfast amid her New York City Marathon training. The pair was also recently spotted on a motorcycle ride in New York City.

Michael Yada/ABC via Getty Images

Robach and Holmes were revealed to be dating in November 2022, after pictures of them showing PDA surfaced. At the time, the pair were co-anchors for Good Morning America, and they were each married, but separated from their respective spouses. A source previously told ET that their relationship began over the summer, around the same time of their separations.

In January, Holmes and Robach exited their roles at GMA3 and received compensation packages. Then, in May, ABC News announced Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan as the new hosts of Good Morning America's third hour.

"Amy and T.J. sacrificed everything for one another, and are determined to see their relationship through. And so far, they are happy, lying low, and going about life with one another until the dust settles," a source told ET in May. "Amy and T.J.'s overall relationship continues to go strong as the two set their sights on their future both professionally and romantically."

"The two want to continue in TV, and hope to work together, but are open to all possibilities," the source continued. "When that will happen remains to be seen, as the terms of their previous contracts have been sealed."

