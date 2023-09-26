Deborah Roberts is embracing her new role as co-anchor of ABC News' 20/20. On Tuesday, the network announced that, after contributing to the series for 28 years, Roberts will join David Muir as co-anchor while also continuing to report across all programs and platforms as senior national affairs correspondent.

ABC News president Kim Godwin made the announcement in a note to the news division, writing, "Deborah has been reporting for 20/20 since 1995, covering everything from profiles of political figures to the most shocking crime cases gripping the nation. She is a skilled investigative journalist, oftentimes trekking across the country to conduct hard-hitting interviews providing viewers with relevant, insightful information. Deborah is an empathetic reporter, bringing humanity to every story."

Godwin listed Roberts' storied accomplishments during her tenure at ABC, including reporting for Nightline, Good Morning America and World News Tonight With David Muir, as well as serving as a substitute anchor for Good Morning America and a guest co-host on The View.

Originally recruited by Barbara Walters in 1995, Roberts has since received a Peabody Award for the 20/20 special "Say Her Name: Breonna Taylor," was inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame in 2023, and has been awarded multiple Emmy Awards for her national and international coverage of world events, including the AIDS crisis in Africa and maternal mortality in Bangladesh.

Godwin concluded the announcement, writing, "Deborah joins David, executive producer Janice Johnston, and the 20/20 team at an exciting time. Now in its 46th season, the two-hour broadcast continues to produce innovative weekly documentaries and top-notch journalism... There is no limit to what this powerhouse team can accomplish next."

ABC/Michael Le Brecht II

Roberts took to her Instagram page to celebrate the news, sharing a photo of her with her close friend and new co-anchor, Muir.

"I am thrilled and humbled to step into the role as co-anchor @abc2020 alongside my friend and colleague @davidmuirabc. We are proud to carry on the tradition of in-depth reporting on this venerable newsmagazine, which has revealed truths and opened hearts and minds for 46 years, beginning with the great Barbara Walters and Hugh Downs," she captioned the photo.

"It is the thrill of a lifetime to travel the path which Barbara cleared for women like me who dreamed of reporting meaningful and life-changing stories," she added. "What a privilege and honor to keep the legacy going @abcnews #gratitude"

Roberts takes up a role that was previously held by Amy Robach, who left ABC News after her romance with T.J. Holmes, her former Good Morning America 3 co-anchor, made headlines in November 2022.

Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, became the topic of conversation when The Daily Mail published PDA pics of the pair, bringing their relationship to light. At the time, both broadcast journalists were still married to the spouses they wed just a month apart in early 2010.

Just over a week after the GMA3 co-anchors' romance was revealed, multiple sources told ET that ABC would be conducting a review to see if the pair violated any company policies, specifically the company's morality clause. The investigation also looked into whether Holmes' alleged relationships with other ABC employees violated policies about relationships between bosses and subordinates.

Amid the investigation, Robach and Holmes were kept off air. Following a mediation session with the network in January, sources told ET that Robach and Holmes were officially out at GMA3.

A spokesperson for ABC News confirmed the news, telling ET in a statement, "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

On May 11, ABC News announced that Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan would co-host Good Morning America's third hour. The network additionally revealed that the pair would be joined by Dr. Jennifer Ashton, who is ABC News' chief health and medical correspondent.

As for Roberts, she and husband Al Roker, a Today mainstay, celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary earlier this month.

The 69-year-old Today weatherman and the 63-year-old journalist -- who rang in her birthday days later -- took to Instagram to share images from their special day and nearly 30 years of marriage with their fans.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Roker shared a gallery of photos that begins with a snapshot from the pair's Sept. 16, 1995 wedding, showing the newlyweds beaming into the camera. The carousel also includes a photo of the two eating their wedding cake, a family photo of the couple's three children -- Leila, 24, Nicholas, 21, and Courtney, 35, Roker's daughter with ex-wife Alice Bell, -- a portrait of Roker and Roberts with then-President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, and ends with a sweet snapshot of the Roker family posed altogether outside their home in matching green pajamas.

"28 years ago, @debrobertsabc promised to be there for better, for worse, thick and thin. Good times and Bad. But the greatest gift is the family she has given me. Happy Anniversary, sweetheart," Roker captioned his Instagram post.

Roberts shared a similar set of photos that included shots from the couple's vow renewal ceremonies, their vacations and photos with their children.

"Wow! It’s been 28 years. Beginning with a few jitters, great excitement and hearts brimming with hope, we embarked on this journey," she captioned her picture gallery. "And it has been one great adventure. This last year has taught us to cherish each moment. You are mine….I am yours. And where you are, I am too. Happy anniversary my dearest. Let’s keep making memories @alroker #happyanniversary #love #forever."

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

The couple have gone through a lot over their 28 years of marriage, including Roker's frightful battle with prostate cancer and recent diagnosis with blood clots that moved from his leg to his lungs.

Roker celebrated his 69th birthday in August, during which he took to Instagram to tell fans he's feeling "grateful" after a year filled with health complications.

"To all of you who sent good wishes and well wishes over this past year, God bless you. Thank you so much, I appreciate it," the beloved Today host said in the video before offering shout-outs to his Start Today and Today show family.

"And, of course, my family," he continued, referencing Roberts, daughters Leila Roker and Courtney Roker Laga, and son Nick Roker. "A lot to be grateful for on this birthday. Glad to be alive," he concluded.

