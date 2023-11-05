Raising awareness and heart rates! Celebs hit the streets Sunday morning in the Big Apple as part of the annual New York City Marathon!

Among the thousands of participants, a number of famous faces and public figures ran the 26.2-mile marathon in an effort to challenge themselves, as well as raise awareness for the causes closest to them.

Two high-profile stars who showed off the results of their hard work and training were Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, the former Good Morning America co-hosts who were ousted from the show after news of their secret extra-marital relationship first surfaced in November 2022.

The pair continued their romance after the scandal and continued to train together for Sunday's marathon.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Robach and Holmes finished the race together, side-by-side in 4 hours, 14 minutes and 39 seconds.

Meanwhile, Bachelor star Matt James hit the streets again, after participating for the first time last year.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

James ran the marathon to raise money for ABC Food Tours, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing advancement opportunities for kids from schools in underserved or underrepresented communities.

James finished this year's marathon in 4 hours, 46 minutes and 42 seconds.

Patina Miller

Broadway star Patina Miller came out to give it her all. The Into the Woods actress was first tasked with singing the National Anthem at the start of the race, before getting into the thick of it herself.

Miller -- who ran to raise funds for Komera, an organization that provides resources for young women in Rwanda -- finished the race in 4 hours, 36 seconds.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Luke MacFarlane -- best known for his roles on Brothers & Sisters, a number of Hallmark movies and the 2022 comedy Bros -- crossed the finish line in 4 hours, 36 minutes and 37 seconds.

MacFarlane's efforts benefitted the organization Beyond Type 1, which raises awareness and cure research funding for Type 1 Diabetes.

Bryan Bedder/GettyImages

Additional celebs who ran Sunday's race included Catfish star Nev Schulman -- who crossed the finish line with many of his fellow stat racers with a commendable 4 hours, 17 minutes and 23 seconds -- as well as Today show correspondent Sheinelle Jones, who completed the race in 4 hours, 41 minutes and 19 seconds.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

By far, the fastest celeb competitor at this year's marathon was former NHL star Zdeno Chára.

The 6-foot-nine-inch tall Hockey legend finished the epic endurance test in 3 hours, 19 minutes and 19 seconds!

Bryan Bedder/GettyImages

Additional celeb runners this year included The Bachelorette alums Zac Clark and Joe Amabile -- who both finished just under 4 hours -- as well as Olympic gold medalist bobsledder Steve Mesler, Singer-songwriter Harry Hudson, actress Laura Dreyfuss, among 50,000 others.

