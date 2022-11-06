Ashton Kutcher, Chelsea Clinton and More Celebs Run the NYC Marathon

Raising awareness and heart rates! Celebs hit the streets Sunday morning in the Big Apple as part of the annual New York City Marathon!

Among the thousands of participants, a number of famous faces and public figures ran the 26.2-mile marathon in an effort to challenge themselves, as well as raise awareness for the causes closest to them.

Ashton Kutcher, for example, finished the exhausting endeavor to raise money for Thorn, a non-profit organization dedicated to combating child sex trafficking across the globe.

Kutcher raised over $1 million for the organization through his participation and managed to complete the marathon in a time of 3 hours and 54 minutes.

Chelsea Clinton, the political activist and famed daughter of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, returned for the second year in a row, and once again completed the race with an impressive time. The 42-year-old writer crossed the finish line in 4 hours and 20 minutes.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Former Bachelor Matt James hit the course, clocking in at 3 hours and 46 minutes when he finished. While Bachelorette contestant Zac Clark still pulled off an impressive time of 4 hours and 8 minutes.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper also took part in this year's event, as did actresses Claire Holt and Lauren Ridloff, and former Giants running back Tiki Barber, among 50,000 others.

