T.J. Holmes' New Tattoo Has a Link to Girlfriend Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes wants a permanent reminder of one of his biggest accomplishments. The former Good Morning America anchor took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the addition to his brand new tattoo, which runs the length of his right bicep.

In a delicate line drawing, he previously inked the route of the New York City marathon, with the number of the race's length — 26.2 (miles) — and a Greek laurel wreath, representing the origins of the marathon race. After noting last year's marathon race date, Holmes had this year's race added to the ink below it.

"#inkupdate #NYCMarathon 11.6.2022 x 11.5.2023," Holmes captioned the photo, tagging New York tattoo artist Jacquelyn Maroney with Uplift Tattoo studio.

Holmes completed this year's marathon as well as last year's with his now-girlfriend, Amy Robach.

The former Good Morning America co-hosts exited the show after news of their secret romance first came to light in November 2022.

The pair continued their romance after the scandal and are avid runners.

Robach and Holmes finished this year's race together, side-by-side in four hours, 14 minutes and 39 seconds.

Earlier this month, the couple announced that they are starting a podcast together called Amy & T.J.

"How's this for Instagram official? #silentnomore 🎤" Holmes and Robach captioned a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, revealing the news. In the promo image for their show, the couple are all smiles as they stand together, Holmes' arm wrapped around Robach from behind while she reaches up and touches his shoulder.

The show is set to debut on Dec. 5 on the iHeartPodcast Network. Robach and Holmes will serve not only as co-hosts, but also as executive producers of the project in addition to collaborating on a full slate of forthcoming programming for the network.

According to a press release for Amy & T.J., the pair will "explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Nothing is off limits."

A source tells ET that they'll also address their headline-making relationship.

"Amy and TJ are ready to tell their side of the story once and for all," the source says. "Both look forward to clearing the air, and hope to continue telling thoughtful stories they hope listeners will appreciate. They’re ready for this next step professionally and look forward to their podcast debut."

Last month, Holmes settled his divorce from Marilee Fiebig. Shortly thereafter, Robach, who finalized her divorce from Andrew Shue in March, praised Holmes for making her breakfast amid her New York City Marathon training. The pair was also recently spotted on a motorcycle ride in New York City.

