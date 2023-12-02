Just over a month after making things Instagram official, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are now making it red carpet official.

The former Good Morning America co-anchors hit up the 2023 KIIS-FM iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert Friday night at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles (well, technically Inglewood), where they walked the red carpet in coordinated outfits. Robach, 50, donned a strapless, curve-hugging black leather dress and black leather ankle boots, while Holmes, 46, looked dapper in a suede tuxedo jacket over a white dress shirt, black slacks and black Chelsea boots.

The couple flashed their pearly whites and, not surprisingly, showed tons of PDA. They also had fun with the photogs. At one point, Holmes pointed at the gaggle of photographers. He then whispered into her ear and made her laugh.

Over on their Instagram, the couple documented the night -- from a last-minute mirror check on the way to the event and being playful on the red carpet to walking the hallway for a little behind-the-scenes look.

That they were invited to iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball event comes as no surprise, given the couple is just days away from "serving tea" on their new iHeartRadio podcast, Amy & T.J., launching Dec. 5. According to a source, they are "ready to tell their own story, on their own terms."

"The hope is for them to be able to finally clear the air, and reveal once and for all their side of the story so that they can continue to look towards new beginnings, leaving the past in the past, and looking towards the future," a source tells ET.

Holmes and Robach, who went Instagram official last month, revealed to be dating in November 2022, after pictures of them showing PDA surfaced. At the time, the pair were co-anchors for Good Morning America, and they were each married, but separated from their respective spouses. A source previously told ET that their relationship began over the summer, around the same time of their separations.

In January, Holmes and Robach exited their roles at GMA3 and received compensation packages. Ever since, they've gallivanted around the world, and they recently took part in the New York City Marathon.

