Anderson Cooper is taking his work responsibilities very seriously, even following the birth of his son, Wyatt. Earlier this week, the 52-year-old CNN anchor appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,where he explained his reasoning for not taking paternity leave amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is not some story, this is life and death," the Anderson Cooper 360 host said of the COVID-19 outbreak. "This is as serious as it gets. It's more important than ever before that things be true and accurate. That's one of the reasons why I'm not taking time off."

Cooper, who proudly spoke about the birth of his first child on the air, went on to explain, "Thankfully, I can do some work from home and stuff, but I feel like this is an extraordinary time to be in this business as a reporter and to be able to try to help inform people, give people facts. Right now, facts and science, to give people the truth, is the difference between life and death."

Fortunately, Cooper has a lot of help with baby Wyatt in order to be able to continue doing his job. His longtime pal, Andy Cohen, recently revealed that his son, Benjamin's, first nanny transitioned to work for Cooper. The journalist also revealed that his ex, Benjamin Maisani, is serving as a co-parent to Wyatt, despite the fact that they're no longer together.

"He's my family, and I want him to be Wyatt's family as well," Cooper told Colbert.

