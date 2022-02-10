Anderson Cooper Welcomes Second Child
Anderson Cooper is a father of two!
The CNN anchor revealed on Thursday during his show that he welcomed another child, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. Cooper is also father to son Wyatt, whom he welcomed via surrogate in June 2019.
"I wanted to start out with some good news, which also happens to be very personal news," kicked off his announcement, recalling the early 2020 "dark days of the pandemic." "These are the pictures I showed of Wyatt then, taken just days after he was born. This is Wyatt today. He is nearly 22 months old."
"He is sweet, funny, and the greatest joy of my life. If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it's because he now has a baby brother," Cooper then revealed. "His name is Sebastian and I would like you to meet him."
The proud dad added that his new bundle of joy, whose full name is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, "Was 6.8 pounds at birth and he was healthy and happy, and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable. He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap."
After the happy announcement, many took to social media to congratulate Cooper, including Don Lemon who shared a screenshot of the news.
Cooper added that Wyatt and Sebastian are being raised by him and his "best friend and former partner," Benjamin Maisani.
"Wyatt calls me 'daddy' and Benjamin 'papa.' We're a family," he expressed. "Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, whose last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well." He added that he would be taking time off to spend time with his little ones.
Just this week, he shared a sweet photo of himself with Wyatt snuggling. "Nothing is better than this," he captioned the post.
