Andy Cohen Says He and Anderson Cooper 'Know Each Other Too Well' to Ever Get Romantic
Andy Cohen Talks Sharing Baby Clothes With Anderson Cooper and I…
Betty White's Agent Looks Back on Her Final Days, Shuts Down Rum…
Susan Lucci Rocks Red Swimsuit at 71
Remembering Betty White: ET's Best Moments With the Golden Girl
'When Calls the Heart’ Cast Heads Back to Hope Valley to Start F…
Watch Derek Hough Give AJ McLean's Daughter Ava Private Dance Le…
Watch Cardi B's Morning Routine With Kulture and Newborn Son
'Yellowstone': Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser React to Rip and Bet…
Andy Cohen Reveals His ‘Only Regret’ From New Year's Eve Special
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Hilarious Reason Why She Got Mad at Sav…
How Kim Kardashian Feels Around 'New Crush' Pete Davidson (Sourc…
How Khloe Kardashian Is Doing Following Tristan Thompson Baby Sc…
New ‘Bachelor’ Clayton Echard on His Season's Rocky Start (Exclu…
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Talks ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Final Sea…
Ryan Gosling Gives Rare Interview About His Kids With Eva Mendes
Betty White’s Friend Reveals Her Final Word Before Death
How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Tristan Thompson's New Child (S…
Kylie Jenner and Rosalía React to Their Voices Being Behind Vira…
'Counting On': Jana Duggar Opens Up About Being the Only Single …
Best friends forever. Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper have been besties for quite some time, and Cohen recently opened up about why that friendship will never transform into something romantic.
During a call-in interview with SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Monday, Cohen opened up about his connection with the CNN newsman, and why he doesn't think they will ever entertain the possibility of a romantic relationship.
"What is it about Anderson Cooper that keeps you from falling in love with him?" Stern asked.
“Listen, that's just not what our relationship is based on," Cohen replied. "We’re just friends. That’s not a part of it."
The Watch What Happens Live host continued, "At this point, we know each other too well. We’re not attracted to each other in that way."
While Cohen admitted, "He's a handsome guy," he explained, "We’re not in that place."
Cohen and Cooper recently co-hosted CNN's New Year's Eve special, during which the Bravo star had a bit too much to drink and made several somewhat controversial comments that drew criticism from some who felt he shouldn't have imbibed during the live show.
The outspoken TV and radio personality addressed the criticism with Stern and declared, "I will not be shamed for having fun on New Year's Eve. That's why I'm there. That's why they bring me there."
"It's a four-and-a-half hour show. The booze started kicking in around 11:30. So everyone's focusing on kind of the last 45 minutes or hour we were on the air," Cohen told Stern. "It kicked into high gear with 45 minutes left. We'd done 15 interviews before that point! And I won't be shamed for it."
"I had a blast. Anderson had a blast. We left and we were like 'That was fun! What a fun New Year's Eve,'" the host recalled. "There will be no apologies for drinking on New Year's Eve. None."
As for tabloid reports that Cohen was fired from CNN's next New Year's Eve special, a network spokesperson tells ET in a statement, "I can confirm that Andy Cohen will be back to co-host NYE on CNN next year."
For more on the NYE broadcast that drew some fire, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Andy Cohen Says He Won't Apologize for Drinking During NYE Show
Andy Cohen Supports Vicki Gunvalson in Wake of Steve Lodge Engagement
Andy Cohen Tweets He Was ‘Overserved' As de Blasio Comments Go Viral
Andy Cohen Reveals He Contracted COVID-19 for a Second Time