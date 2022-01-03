Andy Cohen is showing support for Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson. The Watch What Happens Live host took to Twitter following news that Gunvalson's ex-fiancé, Steve Lodge, got engaged to share his hopes for "the OG of the OC" finding love in the new year.

"If @vgunvalson doesn’t find a GREAT guy this year, it won’t be a good year. She deserves it. #FullLoveTankForVG," Cohen tweeted.

Gunvalson responded to Cohen's tweet, thanking the talk show host and sharing the frustration she feels when it comes to dating and her love life.

"Thanks @Andy I’m starting to lose hope that there are any good SINGLE loyal guys are around anymore," she wrote. "What is wrong with people?"

Gunvalson's friend and former RHOC costar Tamra Judge also commented on the news, saying on her Instagram Story that the Coto Insurance CEO "dodged the lodge."

News of Lodge's engagement broke Monday, with the 63-year-old former police officer telling People that he proposed to his 37-year-old girlfriend, Janis Carlson, late last month.

"I did ask Janis on December 20th if she would become Mrs. Steve Chavez Lodge, and she happily agreed. We will be married in April 2022," he said in a statement. "We are both very excited, incredibly happy, totally in love and look forward to our life together."

Lodge's latest engagement comes just three months after he and Gunvalson called it quits, with the former reality TV star confirming the split in September.

"It’s taken me a day to be able to make a statement after the press started writing about Steve and I. Yes, the rumors are true. The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are... moving on," Gunvalson wrote on Instagram. "There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions."

"I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me. I gave it my all, but sometimes the 'ALL' isn’t enough," she continued, adding that she and Lodge "have no further comment."

Shortly after releasing that statement, Gunvalson accused Lodge of being unfaithful to her during the course of their relationship.

"He used me, he lied to me, he's been dating a 36-year-old and is not what he portrays himself to be," Gunvalson said in response to a comment made under a post Judge shared at the time in support of her friend. "No Christian man would do what he's done."

In a separate comment, Gunvalson added, "While I was out of town working on a biz trip, he took her to my condo in Mexico! He's been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places. It's disgusting."

Lodge denied the allegations, telling ET that they are "absolute lies."

"The absolute lies she is now spreading on social media are very disappointing and disingenuous, to say the least," Lodge said in a statement. "But I cannot say I'm surprised. She should not be dragging Tamra or anyone else into her lies."

"Vicki and I ended our engagement and relationship in December of 2020. I did this in person verbally and explained it to her in writing," Lodge said in his statement to ET. "We had not been in an intimate relationship since September of 2020."

"I have been living in Puerto Vallarta in my own condo, not hers, since the beginning of 2021," he continued. "We remained friends, but it was clear to me Vicki was still wanting more, which I told her was not possible. I wanted to move on with my life and I could not do that with Vicki. I'm sorry that Vicki cannot accept this, but it was time."

Lodge concluded by stating, "I still wish her all the best."

Gunvalson and Lodge got engaged in April 2019 after three years of dating. The reality star was previously married to Michael J. Wolfsmith from 1982 to 1991 and Donn Gunvalson from 1994 to 2014.

