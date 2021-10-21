Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson Reconcile After Years of Feuding
After years of feuding, it looks like Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson are friendly again. Dodd took to her Instagram Story Wednesday night to share a video alongside the "OG of the OC," in which she promised to find her newly single former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, a new man, with the help of another OC alum, Tamra Judge.
"Ok, we figured it out, me and Tamra are gonna find you a man. We're gonna go out in her family van...," Dodd said before turning the camera to Gunvalson who nodded in agreeance, "Yes, we are," she said. "A blue family fan."
"We're gonna find her a man," Dodd reiterated. "Is that OK?" she then asked husband, Rick Leventhal, who volunteered to take part in their manhunt.
"I'm going along for the ride, OK? You're not going without me," Leventhal joked.
In Dec, 2019, Dodd told ET that her and Gunvalson, who are no longer on the original iteration of the housewives franchise, had made up, "We did, yeah," she told ET at the time. "I mean, I wish the best for Vicki. I don’t want to hold onto grudges with her, but I wish Vicki the best, I really do."
Gunvalson, and her fiancé of two years, Steve Lodge, split up in September. The 59-year-old former reality TV star confirmed the news on Instagram after posting a screenshot of a "vibe of the day" message that she received that day.
"It’s taken me a day to be able to make a statement after the press started writing about Steve and I. Yes, the rumors are true. The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are... moving on," she wrote. "There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions."
"I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me. I gave it my all, but sometimes the 'ALL' isn’t enough," Gunvalson continued, adding that she and Lodge "have no further comment."
Following Gunvalson's post, a source told ET that her breakup with Lodge "was hard but totally amicable."
"Their time together just ran out. There were always parts of their lives that just didn't work 100 percent," the source said. "There's no scandal involved here, and so much of what's been reported about the split is not true. They didn't have any blowout fights and remain respectful of one another."
For more on these former housewives, watch the video below.
