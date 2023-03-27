Anderson .Paak aka DJ Pee .Wee is Set to Spin at London Alley’s 'Playboy After Dark' Coachella Kick-Off Party
Get your dancing shoes on! Anderson .Paak aka DJ Pee .Wee is set to spin at the London Alley Playboy After Dark event at The London Alley Estate in Indio, California.
Celebrities and influencers will be in attendance at the exclusive fête on April 13, to celebrate Playboy’s 70th anniversary and kick off the 2023 Coachella festivities.
London Alley, a creative production studio that has worked on music videos and projects with Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Post Malone and Lil Nas X, will bring the party to life, all while honoring the lifestyle brand’s iconic history.
The event will take inspiration from Hugh Hefner’s 1969-1970 television talk show, Playboy After Dark, which was formatted like an iconic Playboy mansion cocktail party, with A-list guests including Fleetwood Mac, James Brown, Tina Turner and more.
Beyond the rapper’s exclusive DJ set, attendees can expect surprise performances, immersive activations, giveaways, food from Verse LA, cocktails and more.
The Playboy After Dark affair is invite only, and the exact address will be provided following an email confirmation.
