Andre Braugher -- star of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Street -- died on Monday after a brief illness.

Braugher’s rep, Jennifer Allen, confirmed the news of his death to ET Tuesday evening.

Braugher's first film role came in the acclaimed 1989 civil war drama Glory, in which he starred opposite Matthew Broderick and Denzel Washington.

His first major TV role came on the celebrated cop drama Homicide: Life on the Street. Braugher played Detective Frank Pembleton, a role that earned him two Television Critics Association Awards in 1997 and 1998, and an Emmy Award in 1998 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Braugher would go on to play another iconic, outspoken member of law enforcement in 2013, when he took on the role of Captain Raymond Holt in the cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Vivian Zink/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

His performance as Capt. Holt earned Braugher four Emmy noms and a SAG Awards nomination, and allowed him to show his comedic range -- seen previously in his performance in the sitcom Men of a Certain Age.

No information or details regarding Braugher's death have yet been disclosed. Deadline was first to report.

He is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson, and their three children.

RELATED CONTENT: