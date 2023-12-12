Following the news of his untimely death at the age of 61, Andre Braugher's co-stars from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Good Fight, and his more than 35-year-long career in Hollywood shared their shock and sadness with fans on social media.

Braugher’s representative, Jennifer Allen, confirmed the news of his death to ET Tuesday evening and tributes quickly began pouring in for the actor.

In a series of posts on Instagram, his coworkers reacted to his death and shared their condolences with his loved ones as they mourned his passing.

One of the first to share their reaction was Braugher's Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star, Terry Crews, who thanked Braugher for showing him "what a life well lived looks like."

"Can't believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much," the America's Got Talent host wrote.

"I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man. 😢❤️" the actor shared.

Braugher portrayed the indelibly stern but lovable Captain Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine for eight seasons alongside Crews, Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Chelsea Peretti, Stephanie Beatriz and Joe Lo Truglio.

Lo Truglio, who played Charles Boyle in the TV comedy, shared a lengthy post dedicated to Braugher, admiring him for his commitment to his craft and his family.

"So many wonderful stories will be told about Andre but for now, all my love goes to his wife Ami and his three boys, who he loved very much and flew back every weekend from the show to be with. We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it," Lo Truglio wrote.

"He spoke often about his sons, and knew how lucky he was to have Ami. I’m grateful to them for allowing us to share eight years with him. He was committed and passionate about the things he loved. And that voice. It laid anchor to the roughest of dialogue. What you probably don’t know is that Andre could sing too, and did often at lunch, belting bassy vocals from his dressing room to whatever new music he found," he continued.

Getty Images

"At first, it was odd because well…*it was Andre Braugher crooning at full volume from behind closed doors*…but then very quickly it made all the sense in the world because the man was so full of song and that’s why the world took notice. I miss him so much already. What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful," the actor wrote.

"Miss you Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop.💔" he concluded his post.

Peretti, who played Gina Linetti, used her Instagram Story to share tributes from her former coworkers, reposting their condolences and love for the actor.

She also wrote a heartbreaking tribute, thanking him for the "opportunity to be your sidekick" on the series.

"Love you ❤️ Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep," the actress and stand-up comedian shared.

Peretti played the secretary to Braugher's Captain Holt and shared much of her screen time on the show with the actor over the years.

"I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t 💔" Peretti wrote.

On X -- formerly known as Twitter -- Braugher's on-screen husband, Marc Evan Jackson, posted a photo of them hugging while behind the scenes on the sitcom.

"O Captain. My Captain," The Good Place actor wrote.

The official Instagram account for the show, which concluded in 2021, also posted a message honoring the late actor and his nearly decade-long role,

"Always our Captain. We love you, Andre," the account wrote, sharing a photo of Braugher in his Capt. Holt costume.

Among the other tributes from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, co-stars Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller and director of photography Rick Page shared their own messages on Instagram.

"Fiercely intelligent, remarkably kind, supportive, generous and possessed a deep and extraordinary talent, and had even more to offer. I am devastated. I love him. The 9 years I was able to work with him and to just be in his presence was truly a blessing. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family," wrote Blocker in a caption alongside a pic of Braugher from the show.

"Sending love to Andre’s family and friends and all of us who had the honor of working with him. #brooklyn99," wrote McKinnon Miller.

For his performance on the police comedy, Braugher received four Emmy nominations in the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy category. He also won two Critics Choice awards in the same category during his time on the series.

Broadway star and The Good Fight actress Audra McDonald shared her thoughts on Braugher's passing in a post on Instagram, calling him a great addition to the show's family after he entered the series several seasons in.

"I cannot process the news of Andre’s passing. He was the most generous, brilliant, intelligent and hilarious soul. He joined The Good Fight late in our run but from day one it was if he had always been a part of our family," she wrote.

"He kept us all in stitches on set. He was such a joy to work with and had the most beautiful curiosity about all things and all people. I loved every single minute of working with him. He will be so sorely missed. All my love and light to his lovely wife Ami and their sons. Rest in Peace Dear Dear Andre💔." McDonald captioned her post.

Paul Scheer, who worked with Braugher on both Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Good Fight also posted about his grief in an Instagram Story Tuesday.

"I'm devastated," wrote the host of the How Did This Get Made? podcast. "One of the true great Humans and Actors."

@PaulScheer

Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Justin Noble and The Sex Lives of College Girls co-creator Justin Noble also posted about the actor, writing that he loved working with Braugher on their comedy.

"Devastating. I absolutely loved working with this man. He was so alarmingly talented. So dedicated to himself, the characters, and the cast and crew around him," Noble wrote. "He brought so much joy and kindness, every hour and every day. This doesn't feel real.

"I hope he is already cast in a new project in heaven, working on things we can all admire when we get there," the writer continued.

Noble also shared a photo on his Instagram from Brooklyn Nine-Nine in which Braugher's Captain Holt is seen holding an oil painting of himself, done by Terry Crews' character.

Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes similarly wrote a tribute to Braugher on Instagram, calling his death a great loss.

"Deeply saddened by the news of Andre Braugher’s passing. I mourn not only the loss of an extraordinary actor but, more profoundly, the departure of a warm and kind soul. His talent was undeniable, but it was his genuine kindness that truly set him apart. Rest well," she wrote.

TODAY host Al Roker late Tuesday evening shared a photo of himself and the late actor, sending his thoughts to Braugher's wife and sons.

"So sad hearing about the passing of @andrebraugher at 61 years old. His honesty and integrity shone through every role he portrayed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. #andrebraugher," Roker shared.

Throughout his decade-spanning career, the actor scored 11 Emmy nominations throughout his prolific career, including two wins for Thief and Homicide: Life on the Street in 2006 and 1998, respectively.

The actor's first film role came in the acclaimed 1989 Civil War drama Glory, in which he starred opposite Matthew Broderick and Denzel Washington.

His first major TV role came on the celebrated cop drama Homicide: Life on the Street. Braugher played Detective Frank Pembleton, a role that earned him two Television Critics Association Awards in 1997 and 1998, and an Emmy Award in 1998 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

