Andrew Garfield Shows PDA With 'Jessica Jones' Star Susie Abromeit

Looks like Andrew Garfield has a new love in his life.

The 35-year-old actor was snapped showing plenty of PDA with Jessica Jones actress Susie Abromeit at the beach in Malibu, California, on Wednesday night, in photos published by The Daily Mail. Garfield smiles big in the pics as he embraces Abromeit, and at one point, the two passionately kiss on the sand.

ET has reached out to both Garfield and Abromeit's reps.

According to Us Weekly, the two are in fact dating. Garfield and Abromeit were also recently spotted together at Disneyland.

Garfield previously dated Emma Stone from 2012 before they split in October 2015. Clearly, the two remain close. Last November, the exes reunited at the Governors Awards, sharing a big laugh together.

Last January, Garfield also said he was Stone's "biggest fan."

“We care about each other so much, and that’s a given, that’s kind of this unconditional thing,” he told Vanity Fair. “There’s so much love between us and so much respect. I’m her biggest fan as an artist."

