The Real Housewives of Atlanta's season 14 cast is coming together, so says Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen.

"You know what? We are noodling with the configuration of Atlanta as we speak," Cohen tells ET's Matt Cohen while promoting his new Peacock series Ex-Rated. When ET asked if rumors circulating that Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey might be out of the line-up, and franchise OG Sheree Whitfield could return, Cohen pulled a scrap piece of paper out of the waste basket at his desk.

"I just threw out a little piece of paper that has the names of who I believe the cast will be," he reveals. "I am not going to show you ... there are six names on this list."

Six would be one more 'Wife than season 13, which featured Porsha, Cynthia, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora, but the number is as much as the Watch What Happens Live host offered up when it came to a RHOA update (and Bravo does not comment on in-the-works casting). Cohen did confess to wanting to see Sheree back on the small screen when asked about which former Housewives from any city he'd like to bring back to TV. She last appeared as a cast member in season 10, which finished airing in 2018.

Andy Cohen holds up a potential cast list for season 14 of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta.' ET

"I always love Sheree," he gushes. "I mean, we just brought Heather Dubrow back in Orange County and I thought that was great. It would be fun -- I think it would be fun to bring someone back who no one would [expect] -- I mean, people talk about Dorinda [Medley] or Lisa Vanderpump or... I always like the curveball and the people saying, 'What?! You're bringing back this person?!' I think Monique [Samuels] would be fun in Potomac."

While any of those returns remain to be seen, viewers can see a lot more of Cohen on screen in Ex-Rated, a new dating/social experiment streaming show on Peacock, in which people get a chance to be graded on some intimate topics by their exes.

"I am going to say pretty much everybody who came on the show left feeling like they had a better picture of who they were as a boyfriend or a girlfriend, and it was actually wound up being informative," Cohen promises. "It was like relationship bootcamp."

Richie Knapp / Peacock

"It is voyeuristic, it is sex positive and it is also informative," he adds. "And it is entertaining."

While Cohen has no plans to take the hot seat on the show himself (at least not yet), he does see the value in participating in the show and finding benefit in hearing one's faults from someone who knows you intimately.

"I mean, I always do," he says. "If I talk to an ex -- I still have good relationships with pretty much all of my exes -- and sometimes I say, 'What was I like in X or Y situation?' And it is always interesting to hear other people's perspectives. I always seem to date people who remember every word I have ever said to them, which is, you know, alarming, but also educational for me because I remember nothing."

All eight episodes of Ex-Rated's freshman run start streaming on Peacock on Thursday, Aug. 12.

