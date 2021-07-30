Nicki Minaj Says Andy Cohen Has Approved Her to Host 'RHOP' Reunion

Nicki Minaj says she's ready to trade in her rap skills to showcase her hosting abilities!

On Friday, the Beam Me Up Scotty rapper joked with her fans that she would be hosting the reunion episodes of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Potomac. Minaj shared a remixed version of the Bravo teaser trailer with the caption, "I'll be hosting the reunion. lmk what y'all want me to ask chile."

And it's safe to say the Housewives are here for the Andy Cohen switch-up. Karen Huger wrote, "All right now" with a flame, and Gizelle Bryant commented, "Yesssssss!!!!!" while Robyn Dixon added hands up and flower emojis. Wendy Osefo also commented, "Yessssss Queen," with a crown emoji. Even Cohen couldn't help but get in on the fun, commenting, "I want to see this!" with applause and flame emojis.

According to Minaj's Instagram Story, she could actually make her temporary hosting gig happen. The artist posted a screenshot of a text message between her and her publicist, Joe. He tells Minaj that Cohen would "gladly give up his seat to have you host the Potomac reunion." He tells her that the taping begins in October, and when Minaj responds very positively -- in all caps -- he reports that he'll be getting details.

On another slide, Minaj tells her fans to binge-watch all the episodes, so it looks like this may actually be going down. If it does, Barbz, you have your orders!

