It's not looking like there will be a cast crossover of Keeping Up With the Kardashiansand The Real Housewives. On Wednesday, Andy Cohen addressed reports on SiriusXM's Radio Andy that Caitlyn Jenner and her rumored girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins, would be joining theReal Housewives of Beverly Hills cast.

Andy said that while there are no plans to have the 70-year-old former Olympian and Sophia join the Bravo series, Caitlyn has expressed interest in being a Housewives star.

"This is one of those where the call is coming from inside the house, people," he said, implying that Caitlyn's team started the RHOBH rumors. "I know that they have expressed their interest publicly. On social media, they've tagged me in posts saying we think this is a great idea -- but, um, it is not."

Andy added, "We've never talked to them formally. ...That rumor is not true."

As for the reason Caitlyn and Sophia are not being considered for the series, the TV and radio host said one factor is Kris Jenner's close friendship with RHOBH star Kyle Richards.

"The thing about it is Kris is good friends with Kyle. Like, they are legitimately really good friends," he said of Caitlyn's ex-wife. "...I just don't see it."

On the other hand, Andy has said that Kris would be "a huge get" for the reality show. Kris, however, shut down rumors that she would join RHOBH after KUWTK comes to an end -- though she might make a cameo or two.

"I think I would do it just to go on once in a while and be with my friend, Kyle Richards," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in reaction to the rumors. "But as far as me joining a show like that regularly, there's just too much going on in my life. And they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show. They are doing just fine."

While Kris has no intention of being on Real Housewives full-time, KUWTK executive producer Ryan Seacrest spoke with ET about whether fans can expect the Kardashians to make a return to TV.

Check out what Seacrest and Paris Hilton, a Kardashian family friend, had to say about the show ending in the video below.

