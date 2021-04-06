Andy Cohen is bringing the children of the Real Housewives to Watch What Happens Live. The TV show host took to Facebook Tuesday to announce that a WWHL special featuring some of the kids of Bravo is coming soon.

"We're gearing up for a special Bravo Kids episode of #WWHL with Brielle Biermann, Riley Burruss, Frankie Catania, Briana Culberson, Gia Giudice, Shane Keough, Victoria de Lesseps, Albie & Chris Manzo, Brooks Marks, Noelle Robinson, Avery Singer and Kairo Whitfield! Post all of your questions for them, NOW!" the post read.

Cohen encouraged fans and viewers to send in their questions for the kids ahead of the late-night special.

The episode will unite the offspring from Real Housewives of Atlanta, New Jersey, New York City, Orange County, Salt Lake City and more cities featured within the franchise.

While some of these kids have met before and are even friends, this will likely be the first time they are all together, virtually or otherwise.

Biermann has been one of the biggest "Bravo Kids" to come from the network. Biermann has followed her mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don't Be Tardy, catching the attention of viewers with their mother-daughter moments and social media presence.

The 24-year-old recently confessed to ET that she's considered quitting social media. "If it wasn't really a big part of my career, I don't think I would be on social media," she said over video chat. Biermann rakes in a six-figure income on social media posts alone, making it nearly impossible to walk away from Instagram. But the money doesn't cancel out the hateful comments she receives day after day.

"A lot of people say it comes with the territory," she says. "'You know what you signed up for … so it's OK to be an a**hole to you,' like, I have feelings. I'm a person. I have emotions just like you. Read every comment that you write about me and read it as if I'm writing it to you. How would you feel?"

Biermann's main job is her social media, so she feels obligated to post, but admits she doesn't spend a lot of time on Instagram looking at other people's pictures or stories. She also helps to run the businesses her mother started, including Kashmere Skincare, KAB Cosmetics and their newest endeavor, Salty K Swimwear. Biermann says seeing the individual companies take off has only convinced her more that she made the right decision not to go to college.

