Melissa Rycroft could have had her own Housewives tagline. The Bachelor alum took to Instagram on Friday to answer fan questions when she revealed that she auditioned for The Real Housewives of Dallas twice. The Texas native went on to call herself "not Housewife material."

"I’ve been interviewed and turned down twice … I am so NOT Housewife material!" Rycroft said on Instagram.

The wife and mom of three is certainly no stranger to reality TV. In addition to appearing on The Bachelor, Rycroft has appeared on Bachelor Pad, Dancing With the Stars, Melissa & Tye and Redneck Island.

The former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader most recently starred on CMT’s Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team along with fellow Dancing With the Stars alum Cheryl Burke. Rycroft talked to ET back in June 2019 about being a positive influence for the girls on the show.

"I love to come back and be that positive influence for the girls. You never know what's going to happen," she shared. "If I could be that little bit of inspiration, these girls are 18, 19 years old, I think that's great."

She went on to say that crushing dreams is one of the most difficult parts of being a judge.

"That's the hardest part of the job because it's emotional," Rycroft confessed. "They're real people with families behind them and their support systems behind them. Many of them give us everything they've got. Even that sometimes isn't enough in a field this competitive."

"I think the best part of the show is that it gave this exposure. There's this stigma about these girls that they are pretty little sticks with pom poms and there's so much to them," Rycroft added. "I'm glad that the world gets to see that."

