Melissa Rycroft is thankfully feeling better after she recently shared that she fell ill following a vacation in the Dominican Republic with her family.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old Bachelor alum said she got more blood work done and that new medications were helping her in a post on her Instagram Stories.

"Update for everyone asking," Rycroft wrote. "More bloodwork done today. Blood pressure was 90/60 so they're monitoring it. But!!! New meds are making me feel so much better!!!"

"Test results by Thursday at the latest!!" she added. "But this is good progress!!"

Instagram

ET has learned that the former Dancing With the Stars personality is still recovering from a mysterious sickness following her vacation. According to a source, Rycroft "still does not have a diagnosis."

Meanwhile, Rycroft’s rep tells ET, "She got an upset stomach on the second day of vacation, but it passed. Once they came home, she got severe cramping. It has lasted for over a week, and she's currently getting tested for possible parasites and any other infections. She's assuming it's something foodborne, but no one else in her family is ill."

Last week, Rycroft shared pictures with her husband, Ty Strickland, and their three kids -- Cayson, Ava and Beckett -- enjoying themselves at a resort in Punta Cana.

But after returning home, she shared that she wasn't feeling good. Rycroft's news alarmed her fans given the recent reports of multiple American tourists' deaths while they were vacationing at resorts in Punta Cana.

"Not feeling well today, so puppy cuddles help since my kiddos don't seem to care," Rycroft captioned a picture of her on the couch in sweatpants on Instagram.

Later, she posted a picture of herself at the doctor's office.

"After a really rough week, I have been put on a liquid diet, and given meds for my severe cramping," she shared. "Fingers crossed this goes away in 3 days - doc says next step is a Parasite test if it doesn’t....😳."

Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran recently shared that her brother, John, died in late April while vacationing in the Dominican Republic of what is believed to be natural causes. In an Instagram post, she said that John had an existing heart condition, but gave her condolences to those who have recently lost loved ones after they vacationed in the country.

Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Barbara Corcoran Shares Brother Had an Existing Heart Condition Prior to His Death in Dominican Republic

Barbara Corcoran Says Her Brother Died While on Vacation in Dominican Republic Hotel

Former MLB Pro David Ortiz Shot in Club in Dominican Republic

Related Gallery