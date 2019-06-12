The brother of Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran was discovered dead in his hotel room in the Dominican Republic, ET has learned.

"John Corcoran passed away at the end of April in the Dominican Republic from what is believed to be natural causes. He loved and frequently visited the country," Corcoran's rep tells ET.

Thus far, no autopsy has been performed to add finality to the cause of death, according to TMZ. Corcoran told the outlet that officials told her that her brother died of a heart attack.

The 70-year-old TV star's brother was retired after owning and operating a successful roofing company in New Jersey. He was waiting on his girlfriend to arrive on the island at the time of his death, per the outlet.

The circumstances of his death, however, mirror several other mysterious tourist deaths in hotels on the island nation in the past year, according to multiple outlets.

Three such deaths were reportedly caused by heart attacks. Although, one included pulmonary edema, the accumulation of fluid in the lungs, per the death certificate.

The recent deaths also include a newly engaged couple from Maryland who were found dead in their hotel room in late May. The autopsies reportedly found pulmonary edema and respiratory failure to be the cause of death.

The final tourist's cause of death is unknown.

At this point, the Dominican Republic's tourism officials are considering the multiple hotel deaths isolated incidents, according to multiple outlets. However, an investigation is reportedly underway and the FBI has been called to provide further analysis.

