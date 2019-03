Saturday Night Live took aim at the Jussie Smollett scandal over the weekend, with a new sketch, "Shark Tank: Legal Edition."

The sketch put a twist on Shark Tank by swapping out the famous investors for infamous defense attorneys while celebrities with legal troubles came out to make a case for why they need high-powered legal representation.

The panel consisted of high-profile attorney Michael Avenatti (Pete Davidson), Fox news commentator Jeanine Pirro (Cecily Strong), former O.J. Simpson defense attorney Alan Dershowitz (host John Mulaney) and Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon).

They first heard from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (Beck Bennett) -- who was recently charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution -- before Smollett (Chris Redd) walked onto stage, looking for help.

"I was just attacked outside the studio by Donald Trump himself," Smollett declared."

"Is that true?" Dershowitz asked.

"Are there cameras outside?" Smollett asked. "Then no."

To sweeten the deal, Smollett also offered the lawyers an incentive to represent him.

"If you take my case, I'm offering spoilers for the next season of Empire: I die," Smollett explained.

"You have everything I love in a client," Dershowitz said. "You're famous, you're probably guilty, end of list."

The sketch comes just over a week after Smollett was arrested on Feb. 21 after being charged with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report in which he claimed he was the victim of a hate crime.

Smollett has staunchly maintained his innocence in regards to the charges and denies involvement in orchestrating the alleged attack. For more on the legal drama, check out the video below.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

