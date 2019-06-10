Former MLB Pro David Ortiz Shot in Club in Dominican Republic

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at nearly point-blank range Sunday night in his native Dominican Republic, authorities said.



Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said Ortiz was at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo around 8:50 p.m. when the gunman approached from behind and shot him. Ortiz was taken to a medical facility where he underwent surgery and his condition was stable, Bautista said.

Ortiz's father, Leo, speaking to reporters outside the clinic, said his son was out of danger and that the bullet had not hit any major organ. He said he had no idea why someone would have shot his son.

"He is out of surgery and stable; he is resting," Leo Ortiz said. " 'Big Papi' (David Ortiz's nickname) will be around for a long time."

The alleged gunman was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar, Bautista said. He said police were waiting until the man undergoes treatment for his injuries before questioning him.

Investigators are trying to determine whether Ortiz was the intended target, Bautista said.

National police spokesperson Frank Felix Duran told CBS News Ortiz or urban singer Secreto, who was with him, may have been the target of a hit job. "We're not ruling out any scenario. What we can rule out is that this wasn't a robbery," he said.

Duran said the gunman fired without saying a word.

Bautista said Jhoel López, a Dominican TV host who was also with Ortiz, was also hit, apparently by the same bullet.

López was shot in the leg and his wounds were not life-threatening, said his wife, Liza Blanco, who is also a TV host.

The Red Sox said they "have offered David's family all available resources to aid in his recovery and will continue to keep (him) in our hearts."

Fellow former baseball great Alex Rodriguez took to Twitter when he heard what had happened to Ortiz.

Anxiously waiting for more news. In the meantime, only prayers for @davidortiz, Tiffany and their family. https://t.co/IlE2v4g38t — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) June 10, 2019

So did former superstar pitcher Pedro Martinez, among many others:

I’m at peace knowing you out of danger; you a strong man Compai, can’t wait to hear your voice. My thoughts and prayers are with you, see you soon.

Me siento tranquilo de saber que estás fuera de peligro, usted es fuerte Compai, ya quiero oírle la voz. Orando, nos vemos pronto pic.twitter.com/jdSnNsM7eI — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) June 10, 2019

The Dial Bar and Lounge is located in eastern Santo Domingo on Venezuela Avenue, a bustling nightlife district packed with dance clubs and pricey bars that Ortiz is known to frequent. Ortiz, who lives at least part of the year in the Dominican, is often seen getting his cars washed and hanging out with friends including other baseball players, artists and entertainers.

The 43-year-old Ortiz hit 541 homers in 20 major league seasons, including 14 with the Red Sox. He helped lead Boston to three World Series titles and retired after the 2016 season. He was a 10-time All-Star and the World Series MVP in 2013.

