Andy Cohen is taking accountability and owning it! Almost a week after part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion aired, the Bravo host publicly addressed the backlash to his handling of an intense moment between Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna.

"Everybody's been talking about the Beverly Hills reunion," the 54-year-old said on his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, on Monday. "And I just want to say, I've been listening to everyone's feedback about the reunion, and I really need to sincerely apologize, not only for diverting the topic but for not returning -- even worse -- to the serious conversation that was at hand."

During the Oct. 20 episode, Cohen broached the subject of Beauvais and Jayne's feud, which seemingly reached its peak when the latter posted a photo of the former daytime talk show host's memoir, Love Me As I Am, in the trash on Instagram. Rinna revealed that she was the culprit behind trashing Beauvais' book, saying she threw out the memoir after discovering it mentioned an in-show discussion about her daughter, Amelia Hamlin's, eating disorder.

"Garcelle and I had a handshake agreement the kids were off limits," Rinna said to the group during the reunion. "And so, about a year and a half later, she put my daughter, Amelia, in her book in not a positive light, in a negative light. And that's what I did."

Beauvais noted that the book contained no information about Amelia that had not previously been discussed on the Bravo series, but she worked with Rinna after the former soap actress reached out via her lawyers, and reprinted a compromise.

"We all came up with a second edition of the book," Beauvais said. "We took it out as well as the audio and that's what we did."

The discussion led to a reveal of a separate RHOBH group chat that Beauvais is not part of where she alleged that the women "were snickering about" the book in the trash.

Instead of addressing this, Cohen poked fun at Rinna's recycling habits and noted how loyal Jayne must be to take "a lot of s**t" on the other Housewife's behalf.

Fans immediately took Cohen to task, believing he hadn't properly acknowledged Beauvais' feelings about the situation.

In his apology, Cohen noted that he has "deep admiration" for Beauvais, adding, "She and I had a really good, productive conversation last Thursday, and I should have been more in tune with her feelings."

He concluded his message by saying, "So, I just wanted to say that because I've been logging in and I get it."

The third and final episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion airs on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

