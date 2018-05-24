Andy Cohen Explains His Taylor Swift-Level Reaction to Her Billboard Music Awards Win

Andy Cohen is sharing how he “freaked out” when Taylor Swift won an award at the recent 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host was seated behind Swift and her squad at the Las Vegas, Nevada, event and explained his enthusiastic reaction to her win while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

“I was sitting there and I was so excited to be in that picture,” he said when shown a photo of him grinning in the background while Swift posed with Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. “But you know what happened? She got nominated for an award and I’m sitting there and then she won and the camera was right there and I didn’t know what to do, so I freaked out!”

“I got so excited,” continued Cohen, who appeared visibly ecstatic after Swift’s name was called. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, Taylor Swift has never won an award before!’ She was super nice by the way.”



Cohen’s gushing words about Swift indicated there’s no bad blood between the pair, after he told a story that she allegedly didn’t want shared in his 2016 book, Superficial: More Adventures From the Andy Cohen Diaries.

In the book, Cohen recalled how he innocently suggested Swift sit down with Katy Perry at the Met Gala, after the “Delicate” singer mentioned she was looking for a spot to watch Lady Gaga’s performance from.

Cohen said after Swift responded, “Katy who?” he told her he was referring to Perry, to which Swift “clearly let me know she’s the exact opposite of her friend,” then asked Cohen not to mention the incident on his show.

"She didn't threaten me about putting it in my book, so here we are," Cohen said.

During the Tonight Show appearance, Cohen was also presented with a Doritos and SpaghettiOs pie to mark his upcoming 50th birthday, then hilariously took part in a game show segment.

Teaming up with Fallon, the two went up against Mindy Kaling and Tarik Trotter for a game of Jinx, which saw them trying -- and failing -- to name the same type of nut at the same time.

The men had better luck with naming body parts, joyfully embracing like young besties while being showered in confetti for getting the answer correct.

See more on Cohen, including another funny Met Gala story, below.

