Taylor Swift Shouts Out Female Artists in Her 2018 Billboard Music Awards Acceptance Speech

Taylor Swift is feeling the girl power.

The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer made her first awards show appearance in two years at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday -- and it's clear she's still on top.

Within the first hour of the show, Swift had won the award for Top Female Artist and claimed the record as the Billboard Music Awards' top female award winner. The blonde beauty, who was nominated for a total of 5 awards, took a moment to thank other female musicians.

"Wow, thank you," she gushed. "I haven't been to an awards show in a few years, and it is so nice to be here tonight, and it's so nice to receive Female Artist."

Swift then gave a sweet shout out to her Reputation tour mates, Charli XCX and Camila Cabello. "And I want to thank all the female artists who have paved the way for us to get to do what we do the way we get to do it. All the new artists, the new female artists, who are killing it out there right now. We're so inspired by you," she continued. "And a shout out to the future female artists who just picked up a guitar or learned how play the piano. And to the fans who care about the music that we make. Thank you so much."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The singer was also all about her girls during her concert at Pasadena's Rose Bowl on Saturday night, where she brought out her BFF, Selena Gomez, for a surprise performance.

“Thank you to my best friend of now 12 years, almost 13. And the reason why she’s been one of my best friends is this person has never ever judged a single decision I’ve made,” Gomez sweetly explained during the show.

“She’s always met me where I’ve been. She’s encouraged me when I’ve had nothing to be encouraged about. And I don’t know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family in my life," she said.

