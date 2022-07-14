Andy Cohen Grabs Curling Iron and Burns His Fingers During 'Watch What Happens Live'
What doesn't kill you makes you stronger. Andy Cohen burnt his fingers during Wednesday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live, but nevertheless, the show must go on -- Cohen iced his hand as the episode continued after a commercial break.
As the show resumed, the talk show host told the audience he had grabbed a curling iron backstage and ended up with several singed fingers.
"Welcome back to Watch What Happens Live," he said. "I'm Andy Cohen in the clubhouse where one could drink too much and make an inappropriate statement, or they could grab Carole Brooks' curling iron with their hands during the commercial break and burn themselves, which is what I just did."
"Oh boy," he continued, fanning himself with a cue card. "I am in pain. I'm not kidding you."
As the episode aired, Cohen also tweeted: "That hurt."
Cohen tried several remedies for the injury, dipping his hand in milk and applying burn cream before finally getting some bandages for the hurt fingers.
"But I'm like, shaking, which is very weird," he added of the injury.
Wednesday may not have been a very successful day for Cohen, who'd taken to Instagram just a few hours earlier to complain about a cab with a terrible smell and a driver who took him in the wrong direction.
"This is not going well," he wrote on his Instagram Story.
