Andy Cohen accidentally spilled the beans about Kyle Richards going under the knife. On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen's after-show on Wednesday, the 54-year-old host nonchalantly asked the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star about her recent breast reduction, without realizing that Richards had kept the whole thing under wraps.

"How’s the breast reduction working out?" Cohen asked his 53-year-old guest.

"Oh, thank you for letting everyone know, Andy," Richards replied. "Thank you."

Cohen appeared shocked by his error, covering his face with his hands as he exclaimed, "Oh! Oh my god! I thought you’ve talked about it?!"

When Richards said she'd "never talked" about the procedure, Cohen apologized. "Oh my god! But you’ve told me about it so many times! I’m so sorry."

"I text Andy all the time. I’m just gonna say this: I never told anybody," Richards said. "Here’s the thing about me: You could tell me you murdered somebody and I swear to you, I would take it to my grave. But I can’t keep a secret about myself."

Richards went on to explain the reason she got the surgery, stating, "I had a breast reduction surgery. I never had implants. I had double Ds, no implants. I still don’t have an implant. But I went in and I said, 'I want smaller boobs and I don’t ever want to wear a bra ever again in my life,' and here I am."

While Cohen told her that she looks "great" now, Richards said that the results aren't totally visible yet, since she's still "swollen" from the procedure, which she underwent three weeks ago.

"I have smaller boobs, even though you can’t really tell because I’m still swollen," she said. "... I won’t ever wear a bra ever again. Ever. Ever."

Cohen once again expressed his regret at the mistake, telling Richards, "I apologize. I am so sorry."

"I can’t wait to share more things with you tomorrow," Richards quipped in response, leading Cohen to assure her that there's "nothing embarrassing about" the surgery she underwent.

"I have never lied about anything I’ve done and I never, ever will," Richards replied, "just so you guys know."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Andy Cohen Addresses 'Fake' Feud With Snooki Over Alleged ‘RHONJ’ Casting Ban This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

'Jeopardy!' Contestants Were Stumped By a 'Real Housewives' Question

'RHOBH': Kyle Richards Previews 'Upsetting' Kathy Hilton Fight

Kyle Richards on How Much She Misses Lisa Vanderpump's Friendship

Related Gallery