Andy Cohen Passionately Responds to Report CNN Is Sobering Up His and Anderson Cooper's New Year's Eve Show
Andy Cohen has no plans to be sober on New Year's Eve. On Wednesday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live, the 54-year-old host gave his signature "Jackhole of the Day" award to the Variety article with the headline, "CNN Plans to Sober Up Boozy New Year's Eve Coverage."
Cohen made headlines during last year's show for his boozy antics while live on air with pal Anderson Cooper.
On Wednesday's WWHL, Cohen noted, "The article does point out that Anderson and I are still allowed to drink." He then jokingly shared a clip from last year's show where he said "sayonara suckah" to his sobriety.
Cohen then told his camera person to zoom in tight on his face as he passionately shouted and stood up to get closer to the camera.
"I just want you to know Anderson and I are going to party harder than we have ever partied before on New Year's Eve!" he bellowed. "Do you understand me?!"
The Variety story notes, "While Anderson Cooper will still be able to imbibe during primetime hours — along with his co-host Andy Cohen — while the duo holds forth in Times Square, correspondents and anchors who may have slurped down alcoholic concoctions on camera (or off) in the past will be required to halt the practice."
It adds that in a town hall between CNN staffers and the company's chairman and CEO Chris Licht, Licht told employees "he felt on-camera drinking eroded the credibility of CNN personnel and damaged the 'respectability' they may enjoy among viewers."
Following his New Year's Eve broadcast last year, Cohen opened up on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show about his and Cooper's drunken night, declaring, "I will not be shamed for having fun on New Year's Eve. That's why I'm there. That's why they bring me there."
He doubled down at the time, noting, "There will be no apologies for drinking on New Year's Eve. None."
Cohen did admit to having one New Year's Eve regret on his Radio Andy show, saying, "The only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest. So that I really regret, I really do."
