Andy Cohen is remembering one of his dear friends.

On Monday, the Bravo executive took to Instagram to pay an emotional tribute to Natasha Richardson.

"Fifteen years ago today, heaven got a new angel. Natasha was 'Perfectly Marvelous'… and left a profound impact on her friends, and on millions who she touched as an artist. I’m trying to put into words the effect she had on my personal trajectory and one way I’m thinking is that she unlocked a window into the world that I'd never considered. She not only taught me about 'the good life' in all senses of the word (art, travel, food, wine, fashion), but beyond that she was dogmatic about the importance of community, shared experience, kindness, manners, laughter and love - all the truly important things in life," Cohen wrote.

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host -- who shared variety of solo shots of the actress and pics of them together alongside friends Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick -- reflected on her career and what he believed her thoughts would be on the modern world.

Will Ragozzino/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"I think there was a part of me during those magical years where she was the ringleader for the best things in life that knew that this lightning in a bottle couldn’t last forever," he wrote. "I sure appreciated that time then, and it lives inside me forever. I can safely say Natasha would be disgusted with the rise of social media, and of the current state of the world and politics, but she would've remained the center of gravity for her family and friends who all lovingly floated in her orbit. We were a merry bunch bound completely together by Her. If you can, raise a glass today to the great Natasha Richardson and let her know we all miss her down here. ♥️ 😇."

Cohen, 55, and the Tony Award-winning actress met through a mutual friend, actor John Benjamin Hickey, and their relationship grew during her time in New York City. Richardson died in 2009, after suffering a brain hemorrhage following a skiing accident. She was 45.

At the time of her death, The Parent Trap star was married to Liam Neeson. Together, the couple shared sons Micheál and Daniel.

In the years since her death, her husband and their sons have opened up about her memory.

In February 2024, Neeson revealed that Richardson told him that she would not marry him if he took on the role of James Bond.

"I was not offered James Bond. I know the Broccolis. They looked at a bunch of actors. Schindler's List had come out and Barbara [Broccoli] had called me a couple of times to ask if I was interested, and I said, 'Yes, I would be interested,'" Neeson told Rolling Stone of being approached for 1995's Goldeneye. "And then my lovely wife, God rest her soul, said to me while we were shooting Nell down in the Carolinas, 'Liam, I want to tell you something: If you play James Bond, we’re not getting married.'"

He continued, "She gave me a James Bond ultimatum. And she meant it!" Neeson shared. "Come on, there’s all those gorgeous girls in various countries getting into bed and getting out of bed. I’m sure a lot of her decision-making was based on that!"

Jon Furniss/WireImage

In 2020, Neeson and his son, Micheál, starred alongside each other in the film Made in Italy, where they play a father and son who are living life together, following the death of the family matriarch.

Micheál discussed the film's parallel's to his real life with ET.

"Of course, there were the parallels between the script and our lives," Micheál said of the film. "I think really where we felt her was in that collaborative love for the script and the film. I think it would have been something she'd be so proud and happy about. So that's where I could feel her, in sort of honoring that [and] doing the things that I know she would love us to be doing."

