Andy Cohen does kiss and tell!

Earlier this week, during a Watch What Happens Live Q&A, a fan asked the host to rank his kiss with Jennifer Lawrence.

"I was so nervous to kiss her," Cohen bashfully revealed. "I think she's so hot."

Cohen added with a smile, "Yeah it was nice. It was really nice."

The smooch happened in June, during the No Hard Feelings actress' most recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. During the taping for the WWHL "After Show," the camera panned to Cohen and Lawrence, who negotiated a kiss.

"Well, I feel like you kissed John Mayer," she teased to Cohen about his on-air kiss with his BFF. "He's more your type, I guess," she quipped.

Proving that he had no issue and was ready for the moment, Cohen told Lawrence, "I am attracted to you. I'd love to kiss you, consensually."

After a brief pause, Lawrence made her move and leaned in to the host and they planted a kiss on each other.

"Oh my god, thank you!" Cohen exclaimed.

Making sure the kiss was everything Cohen ever imagined, she asked, "Did it do anything to you? Did it move?"

Assuring her it did, Cohen said, "I'm hard as a rock! I'm bone hard."

The kiss ended there, though, as Lawrence is married to Cooke Maroney, with whom she shares son Cy.

J.Law's visit also offered her a chance to chime in on Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's romance.

Lawrence has been candid about her love for the Kardashian-Jenner family and also co-starred with Chalamet in the film Don't Look Up. Two fans called in asking Lawrence for her thoughts on the unexpected pair, and she joked, "I don't like that he didn't get my permission, but I support it."

RELATED CONTENT:

Kris Jenner Shares a Scandalous Pic for Jennifer Lawrence's Birthday

Jennifer Lawrence Kisses Andy Cohen, Talks Timothée and Kylie Romance

Jennifer Lawrence Was 'Immediately' Rejected After 'Twilight' Audition