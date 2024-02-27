Andy Cohen shared the same astonishment as Real Housewives of Atlanta fans upon learning of Porsha Williams' decision to file for divorce.

On the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the Bravo host shared his astonishment over Williams revealing her decision to end her marriage with Simon Guobadia last week.

Cohen confessed that neither he nor other producers of the reality show were privy to Williams' marital issues before the divorce news was made public.

"Wanted to talk a little Housewives news," Cohen began, addressing the unexpected development. "First of all, Porsha announced last week that she is leaving Simon and I gotta tell you something, I was saying to the other producers of Atlanta, when the news started breaking about Simon and some of his immigration issues, I was like, 'This is not…' I was so surprised."

Contrary to speculation, the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host clarified that Williams' divorce wasn't a premeditated storyline for her return to RHOA. He emphasized that the show's interest in Williams stems from a desire to showcase her life authentically, regardless of her marital status.

"None of us knew any of this was on the horizon and this was really meant to be Porsha’s happily ever after kind of victory lap season," Cohen explained. "So it’s just, I was so surprised and taken aback and listen, we wanted Porsha on the show for Porsha."

Despite the unexpected turn of events, Cohen expressed his continued support for Williams, affirming that the show values her presence regardless of the circumstances.

"We would take Porsha married, single, picking up the pieces of her life, on high, on low, however, she wants, you know, however she’s gonna be. But we didn’t know, and this is really a big right turn from the story that I think all of us thought we would be telling. So sending love to Porsha," Cohen concluded.

Williams filed for divorce from Guobadia after just one year of marriage, sparking speculation about the reasons behind the split. While the court documents remain private, Williams hinted at her emotional state with a social media post thanking her followers for their "prayers and support."

Guobadia, on the other hand, appeared unperturbed by the news, sharing photos of himself enjoying a leisurely day by the pool. The couple's whirlwind romance, marked by a lavish wedding ceremony in 2022, had already drawn attention due to Guobadia's previous marriage to Williams' friend and co-star, Falynn Pina.

