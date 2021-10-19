Andy Cohen hopes to see Erika Jayne continue to be part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The reality star is currently involved in high-profile legal and marital drama, amid multiple lawsuits against her and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. As Andy told ET's Brice Sander at the release party for his new book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It, on Tuesday, he doesn't pay attention to viewers' criticism and comments about Erika needing to be fired from the show.

"She has not been charged with a crime, as you may or may not know, and the story is unfolding as we watch," Andy said alongside Dolores Catania of Erika's return to the show next season. "And I think it's an interesting story that we've seen. Our mutual friend, Teresa [Giudice], was involved in some bad business and we kept cameras going to see how that unfolded, I think, because so many viewers were invested in Teresa."

When asked if all the RHOBH ladies will return next season, he teased, "You got to wait and see! But I will say that it was such a blockbuster season that it would be my hope that it would remain, somehow, some way, intact...I hope everybody's back."

Fans, meanwhile, can't get enough of the Beverly Hills reunion, with episode two coming up soon. When asked what shocked him the most about Erika's confessions, Andy said, "I don't want to give anything away, but I will say what shocked me was that she had an answer for every question."

"I think there was only one question that she didn't answer and it was a rollercoaster of emotion," he shared. "She was laughing, she was screaming, she was crying. So I was surprised by her delivery a lot of the times, and I think the other women were too."

It's been a busy season for Andy, who most recently filmed The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion with Nicki Minaj. It was a big get for Bravo after the rapper expressed interest in hosting the special.

"She says sh*t that I could never say and it's fantastic," Andy teased. "She's a huge fan of the show and this wasn't about what she stands for, this was about an exciting moment in the history of the show and the women were thrilled to be there with her."

Meanwhile, with The Real Housewives of Orange County back for another season, Andy promises viewers will not be bored -- despite recent comments.

"OC is back and we got the assignment! We knew what we had to do. We did it. I've seen the first two episodes and it's fantastic," he revealed.

The Bravo host, meanwhile, also touched on his new book and where he drew the line of spilling the tea.

"Everyone's involved and it is in everyone's words, which I love. So it's like one person says one thing and another person says, 'That's not how I remember it. This is how it happened,'" he said. "So the great thing is there is no one way to tell this story, which is why we have everybody's voice in it. I think there is a lot of really amazing stories in this that nobody knows."

Among those untold stories include why people actually left their shows.

"We never really talk about contacts and money. That is usually just a line that we don't really love to talk about. I will say one line that is crossed in this book that we don't normally talk about is hirings and firing," Andy divulged. "There are a lot of stories, behind the real stories, behind why people left the show. Whether it was their decision or not, that is a huge question that we get all the time."

For more on Andy, see below. Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People That Lived It is out now.

