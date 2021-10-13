Kyle Richards says that Erika Jayne does not shy away from the tough questions in the upcomingReal Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion special.

Richards, 52, spoke with ET's Matt Cohen about the pre-taped Bravo reunion while on the red carpet for the Halloween Kills Los Angeles premiere this week.

Describing the special in three words, Richards said, "Terrifying, exhausting, oh my god, frightening," laughing.

Richards says she's in a "good place" with the other ladies following the reunion, noting, "I personally was able to work through my issues at the reunion. I ended up in a good place with anyone I had issues with, but not everyone did."

One person who really struggled at the reunion was Jayne, whose recent divorce and legal issues will be discussed in depth during the special.

"She addressed all the questions that she was asked," Richards said of her co-star. "She was definitely put in the hot seat. It was the most difficult reunion for her, absolutely, but she answered all the questions. She did not run. She did not hide. She showed up, and it was not easy for her. And Andy had a hard job to do, he had a lot of questions that, you know, he had to ask, and he did, so it was very uncomfortable at times."

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Richards was joined at the premiere this week by her Housewives co-stars, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, and sister Kathy Hilton. When asked if Jayne leaves the reunion with any new friends or allies, Richards noted, "I'm her friend. Of course she has friends, yes she does."

Jayne filed for divorce from Tom Girardi last November, after 21 years of marriage. One month later, he was forced into involuntary bankruptcy. Last December, a lawsuit was filed against the pair on behalf of several families who lost loved ones in the Lion Air Flight 610 crash, which occurred in October 2018. Girardi allegedly embezzled settlement money that was supposed to go to the family members of the victims. Girardi and Jayne are accused of using that money to fund their own lavish lifestyles and allegedly pay off loans to keep Girardi's law firm, Girardi Keese, afloat.

In the trailer for the upcoming reunion, Cohen asks Jayne's fellow castmates if anyone believes that Jayne didn't know what Girardi was doing. As the women remain silent, Jayne angrily says, "Can someone please back me the f**k up on what I'm saying?"

A source close to Jayne previously told ET, "Erika told the truth at reunion. Whether her co-stars, Andy Cohen and the audience believe it is beyond her control."

Halloween Kills is in theaters and streaming only on Peacock on Oct. 15.

RELATED CONTENT:

Erika Jayne ‘Told the Truth’ at ‘RHOBH’ Reunion, Source Says This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

'RHOBH' Reunion: Erika Jayne Begs Co-Stars to 'Back Me Up'

'RHOBH' Finale: Erika Says Sutton's Olive Branch 'Means Nothing'

Kyle Richards Reacts to Allegations She Gossiped About Erika Jayne

Related Gallery